For years OnePlus has lived the words of its "Never Settle" motto, but the day it started making this smartwatch is the day it decided to settle. Big time. When OnePlus set out to make the OnePlus Watch, its very first smartwatch, fans were delighted. Rightfully so, too. For a while OnePlus has been making some pretty premium devices, and it stood to reason that the OnePlus Watch would deliver the same kind of experience. A Never Settle watch from the Never Settle smartphone brand for the Never Settle user. Except, the OnePlus Watch does settle. It settles a lot, on just about every single level.