The Reason You Should Put Fruit Scraps In Your Garbage Disposal
There is no denying that garbage disposals can be one of the most useful kitchen tools in any home. They quickly and easily get rid of food that's gone bad, prevent old food waste from stinking up the garbage can, and may even be beneficial for the environment by reducing the amount of food waste that ends up in landfills, according to Cleanweb. But did you know they can even help make your house smell fresher than a warm summer's day?www.mashed.com