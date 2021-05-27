newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

The Reason You Should Put Fruit Scraps In Your Garbage Disposal

By Aimee Lamoureux
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There is no denying that garbage disposals can be one of the most useful kitchen tools in any home. They quickly and easily get rid of food that's gone bad, prevent old food waste from stinking up the garbage can, and may even be beneficial for the environment by reducing the amount of food waste that ends up in landfills, according to Cleanweb. But did you know they can even help make your house smell fresher than a warm summer's day?

www.mashed.com
Mashed

Mashed

53K+
Followers
14K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresh Fruit#Waste Disposal#Coffee Beans#Coffee Grounds#Huffpost#Spruce#Garbage Day#Icky Food Scraps#Garbage Disposals#Citrus Fruit Rinds#Smelly Food Waste#Trash#Landfills#Waste Build Up#Grease#Kitchen#Starchy Foods#Pasta#Specific Foods#Taste
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Agriculturerheaheraldnews.com

Are You Washing Your Fruits and Vegetables Correctly?

(StatePoint) The USDA’s Dietary Guidelines recommend adults eat anywhere from five to 13 servings of fruits and vegetables per day. While meeting or exceeding your recommended daily dose is an essential component of a healthy lifestyle, it’s just as important to ensure that you’re consuming produce safely. This fresh produce season, keep in mind that rinsing with water doesn’t completely eliminate pesticides, or the wax that’s sprayed on produce to help extend its shelf life.
Food & Drinksseriouseats.com

How To Tackle The Single-Use Plastic Crisis in Your Kitchen

More plastic has moved through American kitchens since the pandemic began than is usual, both because people are ordering food in more often—and racking up stacks of takeout containers, plastic utensils, and straws in the process—and because people are doing more home cooking—and buying more ingredients tucked into clamshells and swathed in plastic wrap to do so. In aggregate, initial reports suggest that these incidental tweaks are really adding up. Jonathan Levy, a recycling and waste reduction expert based in Los Angeles, says that he and his colleagues “have seen an almost doubling of the amount of trash and recycling generated by homes” over the past year, much of which appears to be plastic food packaging or serviceware.
Drinksmashed.com

The Real Reason You Should Be Drinking Beer From A Teku Glass

Whether you're sipping ale from a pint glass or pouring back lager from a stein, you may have not given the vessel much thought. After all, a beer glass does little more than transfer your drink from the tap to your deserving mouth, right? Well, when it comes to some beer glasses there may be a little more going on than meets the lips.
GardeningPosted by
GreenMatters

How Coffee Grounds Can Boost Your Garden's Health

As it turns out, coffee isn’t just for waking yourself up in the morning, it’s also a time-tested tool for the backyard gardener. That caffeine boost can help improve garden soil and minimize waste at the same time. Some home gardeners are likely familiar with using coffee grounds as fertilizer, but might be wondering what other benefits coffee has for the home garden other than composting?
AnimalsAgriculture Online

Prevent birdseed from sprouting

Bird feeders are a wonderful addition to your landscape. But, if the birds don't eat what you set out, what falls to the ground can germinate. Our bird feeders hang off of our deck and I get a few sunflowers growing from the sunflower seed. George Petrides is the founder...
GardeningPosted by
Best Life

If You Use This to Grow Your Garden, You Could Get Salmonella, Experts Say

With summer fast approaching, many people around the U.S. are eagerly planting their gardens, hoping they'll yield a bounty of vegetables, fruits, and flowers in the coming months. However, there's one common gardening habit that could make you seriously ill, experts warn. Read on to discover which gardening mistake you can't afford to make this summer.
Interior Designmomeefriendsli.com

Reasons Why You Should Invest In Art Pieces For Your Home Décor

Are you looking to live in a stylish home where it’s comfortable, neat, and clean? Well, then this is for you. There are so many ways you can achieve to live in such a home. Not so many people realize the benefits of living in a comfy house. More so, art plays a vital if not a major role in enhancing comfort. Your home’s interior decor will be vital not only on your comfort levels but on your health as well. It will give you pride and thus boosting your self-esteem. Below are reasons why you should invest in art pieces for your home’s décor.
Interior Designmomblogsociety.com

7 Reasons Why You Should Invest In Countertops That Don’t Stain

The aesthetics and functionality of your kitchen make it appealing. When renovating or designing, extra care is taken on the countertops. Apart from being pleasing to the eye, your countertops should be resistant to staining. It will not only maintain the appeal for longer but make your life hassle-free, especially when you have kids in your home.
Animalscountryliving.com

How to Get Rid of Drain Flies for Good

When you spot any insect inside your house, it's best to take action immediately before they get a chance to multiply. Just like pesky fruit flies, annoying gnats, and even fleas, drain flies are another common household insect that, well, bugs us. Measuring a teeny one-eighth of an inch, drain flies tend to congregate around standing water. Gray or taupe in color with small, rounded wings, they're also called moth flies, sewer flies, or filter flies. And contrary to what their name suggests, they don't actually "fly" as much as they hop from surface to surface. Drain flies surprisingly can live for up to three weeks, and new eggs can hatch every 48 hours or so. For these very reasons, you should act fast to eliminate drain flies for good using DIY home solutions or store-bought products.
Posted by
94.9 WMMQ

Michigan Plumbers Say Do Not Put These Things Down The Garbage Disposal

If you want to keep your garbage disposal running, watch what you are putting in it. A sound that I will never be able to un-hear is the sound of my Mom putting pork chop bones down the disposal. As a kid trying to yell over the sound of bones crunching in the sink, I remember saying "this can't be good for the disposal Mom". The crunching would continue as Mon would try and explain that pork bones were softer bones and therefore would not cause any damage. Well, now that just sounds crazy but it would explain why we always seemed to be replacing the disposal.
SciencePosted by
Mashed

The Reason You Shouldn't Use Warped Baking Sheets

A bent baking sheet is a tale as old as time. Even if you're exclusively a holiday baker, just one batch in a too-hot oven could turn your baking tray into a warped and dented version of what it once was. Open any old kitchen cupboard and you're bound to see a pile of cookie sheets with at least a dent or two, and that's because most consumer-friendly pans are made of thin aluminum that's susceptible to bending under extreme temperatures. Even if you bake your cookies under low heat, tossing a hot pan directly in water (or in the dishwasher, if you're feeling particularly bold) can cause it to warp, according to Foods Guy.
Home & Gardenthekrazycouponlady.com

13 Easy Ways to Clean Your Glass Stove Top That Actually Work

Glass-top stoves sure do look nice, but they can be a major pain to clean. If you’re tired of buying glass stove top cleaners that don’t work, try these proven methods!. Here’s how to clean glass stove tops the budget-friendly way:. 1. The best way to clean glass stove tops...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
The Independent

How to grow your own vegetables at home – even if you don’t have a garden

Keeping your kitchen stocked with fresh vegetables can be tricky as lockdown continues. Some supermarkets have lifted their product restrictions but rather than rely on shop stock levels, you can take matters in to your own hands and have a go at growing your own.It’s also a way to get some much-needed vitamin D, improve your gardening skills and have a rewarding return in the form of the freshest food you’ll ever get.Space is not an issue either, you don’t need a huge garden spanning acres to successfully grow your own produce. If you need anymore inspiration to get growing...
EnvironmentRed Ted Art's Blog

Self Watering Plastic Bottle Planter for Gardening Week

Disclaimer: This post is brought to you in collaboration with The Clangers. Gardening week is heading our way! The Clangers love nothing better than growing pretty flowers and recycling. So it is time to get green fingered with your preschoolers and make some plastic bottle planters. We love this activity, as you don’t need very much get started and it is a great activity to teach children how to look after plants and the environment.
EnvironmentPosted by
blueridgeoutdoors

Kitchen Scraps

How Learning to Compost Spiraled Into a Personal Climate Crisis. From inside my compost container, the kitchen scraps mock me. The rotting apple core reminds me that time is running out, and I’m not doing enough. The cracked egg shells tell me I am fragile, and that there are dozens of problems that need to be solved. The scattered pepper seeds inform me all is lost, and it’s time to give up. Their collective taunts reach my ears as I feel the familiar tightening in my chest, a warning of the panic attack about to come.