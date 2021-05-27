The Garden at Dilworth Park to Debut this June

The 3-day floral pop-up installation will be accompanied by family-friendly entertainment. PHILADELPHIA (May 27, 2021) – Beginning Friday, June 11 through Sunday, June 13, visitors are invited to spend the weekend outdoors surrounded by blooming bursts of foliage and bright colors at Dilworth Park. The Garden, a pop-up installation, will bring floral-inspired décor to the park, and will be accompanied by live music and family-friendly entertainment. The event will occur on the final weekend of the Philadelphia Flower Show, which can be accessed directly from Dilworth Park on the Broad Street line. Face coverings and social distancing continue to be encouraged, and enhanced cleaning protocols remain in place, at all CCD parks. As always, attendance is free to the public.