‘Why We Are Restless: On the Modern Quest for Contentment’

By Tina Underwood, Contributor
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoe Moran, a professor of English at Liverpool Johns Moores University, pens a review of “Why We Are Restless: On the Modern Quest for Contentment,” a book by Furman University professors Benjamin Storey and Jenna Silber Storey. In it, Moran weighs the Storey’s use of thinkers such as Michel de Montaigne, Blaise Pascal, Jean-Jacques Rousseau and Alexis de Tocqueville to describe a shift in the modern view of self and happiness. Nearly 200 years earlier during his travels to America, Tocqueville observed a people “demoralised by their relentless pursuit of happiness,” Moran writes, “perpetually busy and on the make.”

