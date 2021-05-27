‘Why We Are Restless: On the Modern Quest for Contentment’
Joe Moran, a professor of English at Liverpool Johns Moores University, pens a review of “Why We Are Restless: On the Modern Quest for Contentment,” a book by Furman University professors Benjamin Storey and Jenna Silber Storey. In it, Moran weighs the Storey’s use of thinkers such as Michel de Montaigne, Blaise Pascal, Jean-Jacques Rousseau and Alexis de Tocqueville to describe a shift in the modern view of self and happiness. Nearly 200 years earlier during his travels to America, Tocqueville observed a people “demoralised by their relentless pursuit of happiness,” Moran writes, “perpetually busy and on the make.”news.furman.edu