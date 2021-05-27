Bill Gates’ money manager has been accused of making racist, sexist comments

This post contains a video, which you can also view here. To support more videos like this, head to patreon.com/rebecca!. Something I noticed very early on in the skeptic/critical thinking community was that certain public figures were held in very high regard and it was unusual to ever hear a negative word about them. Understandable for the scientists and celebrities who were coming to our conferences and doing the work, but it was a bit odd when it came to Bill Gates, a man who didn’t seem particularly interested in our cause. But as a billionaire, he did fund at least one cause that I found to be pretty great: attempting to eradicate mosquito-borne illnesses like malaria. That’s great! Mosquitos are the deadliest animal to humans, and I’m not being hyperbolic! They kill about a million people every year, completely destroying the #2 deadliest animal to humans, which is….humans. Number three is snakes, and number four is…holy shit, dogs? Dogs. Probably not this dog.