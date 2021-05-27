newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

Bill Gates’ money manager has been accused of making racist, sexist comments

By Aspen Pflughoeft
deseret.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBill Gates’ money manager, Michael Larson, has come under scrutiny as recent details have surfaced alleging inappropriate workplace behavior. The claims that Larson made racist and sexist comments have come from former employees of his, reported The New York Times and Business Insider. According to a recent New York Times...

www.deseret.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Larson
Person
Bill Gates
Person
Melinda Gates
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Tech Companies#Sexist Language#Sexual Behavior#Sexual Misconduct#Cascade Investment#The New York Post#Melinda Gates Foundation#Reporte Business Insider#Melinda Gates Investments#Bmgi#Sexist Comments#Workplace Misconduct#Female Employees#Harsh Language#Money#Under Scrutiny#Larson Bombs#Personal Life#Election Day
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Society
Related
Trouble RelationshipPosted by
Distractify

You'll Never Guess the Crazy Clause in Bill and Melinda Gates' Prenup

Everyone expected COVID-19 to rock relationships, but no one expected the 27-year marriage between Bill and Melinda Gates to ever take a turn for the worse just two years after fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos' divorce. Bill and Melinda Gates have spent the last 27 years focusing on their family as well as on their foundation. Now, one of the world's wealthiest couples is getting a divorce.
Trouble RelationshipPosted by
Vice

Bill Gates’ Divorce Is Airing Out All His Jeffrey Epstein Laundry

One name has repeatedly surfaced in the wake of the announcement that Bill and Melinda Gates are divorcing: Jeffrey Epstein. Bill Gates’ dealings with Epstein, who died in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, haunted the billionaires’ marriage, according to reports this week from the Wall Street Journal and People. Melinda Gates was worried about Bill and Epstein’s relationship as far back as 2013, according to the Journal; Epstein was “a sore spot,” one source told People.
Businesshotnewhiphop.com

Bill Gates Allegedly Pursued Microsoft Employees & Sought Love Advice From Epstein

Even one of the richest men on the planet could not avoid a major scandal from breaking out in the midst of his divorce. Bill Gates is being scrutinized after revealing that he and his wife Melinda are getting a divorce after twenty-seven years of marriage. However, according to the latest bombshell reports surrounding the situation, the billionaire's behavior has been questionable for years.
BusinessJezebel

Bill Gates Swears He's a Good Dude

In a series of scathing reports Sunday, The New York Times, Daily Beast, and Wall Street Journal wrote varying accounts of Bill Gates’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, which was reportedly much closer than previously imagined. The Times also reported allegations that he had a “reputation for questionable conduct in work-related settings.” Now, Bill Gates’s spokesperson has firmly denied the latest crop of allegations leveled at the uber-billionaire, claiming that it is “extremely disappointing that there have been so many untruths published.”
New York City, NYPosted by
The Week

Bill Gates admits affair with Microsoft employee, denies being forced off Microsoft's board over it

Melinda French Gates started talking with divorce lawyers in late 2019, not long after The New York Times reported that Bill Gates had more interactions with pedophile and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein that she had known about, the Times and The Wall Street Journal report. But it was also in late 2019 that Microsoft's board became aware of a letter from a Microsoft engineer who said she had been in a sexual relationship with Bill Gates years earlier, the Journal reported Sunday evening.
Businessmilwaukeesun.com

Bill Gates resigned in 2020 amid relationship with staffer

Washington [US], May 17 (ANI): Resignation of Bill Gates in 2020 from Microsoft's Board of Directors came after the board hired a law firm to investigate a romantic relationship he had with a Microsoft employee that was deemed inappropriate, people familiar with the matter said. Quoting Wall Street Journal, CNN...
NFLPosted by
Page Six

Melinda Gates could be angling to change kids’ $10M inheritance in split

Maybe those poor Gates kids are getting more than a $10 million after all. Divorce experts say there’s a clue in Melinda Gates’ blockbuster divorce filing that she’s angling to change her three children’s inheritance — after her estranged husband Bill Gates has repeatedly said he’s leaving them a mere $10 million apiece.
Scienceskepchick.org

Bill Gates is Not Pro-Science or Pro-Humanity. He’s Pro-Money

This post contains a video, which you can also view here. To support more videos like this, head to patreon.com/rebecca!. Something I noticed very early on in the skeptic/critical thinking community was that certain public figures were held in very high regard and it was unusual to ever hear a negative word about them. Understandable for the scientists and celebrities who were coming to our conferences and doing the work, but it was a bit odd when it came to Bill Gates, a man who didn’t seem particularly interested in our cause. But as a billionaire, he did fund at least one cause that I found to be pretty great: attempting to eradicate mosquito-borne illnesses like malaria. That’s great! Mosquitos are the deadliest animal to humans, and I’m not being hyperbolic! They kill about a million people every year, completely destroying the #2 deadliest animal to humans, which is….humans. Number three is snakes, and number four is…holy shit, dogs? Dogs. Probably not this dog.
RelationshipsFOXBusiness

Bill Gates told friends he was in a 'loveless' marriage: report

Bill Gates opened up about his marital strife to a group of his friends. According to a report from the New York Post, the tech pioneer allegedly told his golf buddies that his marriage to Melinda Gates was "loveless" long before their divorce announcement. "Bill did talk to his close...
Relationship Advicebloomberglaw.com

What’s a Last Name Worth in Divorce? If It’s Gates, a Lot

If you do not know who Melinda Ann French is, that’s okay; many may not. It may help if you were told that she is also known as Melinda Gates. As we know, Bill and Melinda Gates are divorcing. They are doing so in a state with community property laws, a legal system that presumes joint ownership of all assets acquired during the marriage. We also are very much aware that the Gates fortune is valued at over $145 billion. A question to ask is—what is the value of the Gates name?
Trouble RelationshipBloomberg

Gates Divorce Forces $50 Billion Foundation to Weigh Changes

When Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates announced their surprise split after 27 years of marriage, they said there would be no changes to their $50 billion foundation. Now, about three weeks later, after revelations that Melinda considered divorce years earlier partly because of Bill’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein, and amid reports of his dubious behavior at Microsoft Corp., there are signs change is coming to one of the world’s most powerful philanthropic organizations.
Trouble Relationshipdailysoapdish.com

Bill Gates Divorce Scandal: Melinda Gates Fighting To Make Sure Her Kids Inherit The Millions They Deserve!

There’s a new report that suggests Bill Gates’ estranged wife Melinda Gates might be gearing up for a showdown over their children’s inheritance. In fact, sources suggest Melinda could seek to increase the $10 million inheritance Bill set for their three kids. The Microsoft co-founder previously said that his kids will get a “miniscule” portion of his vast wealth. Here’s what you need to know.