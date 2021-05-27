newsbreak-logo
Lizz Wright On Mountain Stage

KEDM
 2 days ago

Georgia native Lizz Wright is a rising star of contemporary jazz music, but when she visited Mountain Stage in 2010, Wright took a musical turn to celebrate her gospel roots instead. Host Larry Groce called Wright one of the greatest vocalists to ever guest on the show. By her second...

www.kedm.org
