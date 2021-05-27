Yung Bleu Calls Out BET Awards In Fiery Rant: "This Sh*t Is Rigged"
Every year, it feels like somebody has something to say about the BET Awards. The ceremony, which is meant to showcase Black excellence in the entertainment and music industries, tries to cover all their bases by featuring a large scale of categories for artists to take home trophies in. This year, the nominations were revealed with Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby leading the way, earning seven nominations apiece. One particular Alabama-based rapper is livid about not receiving any nominations though and he's calling out BET for failing to recognize him.www.hotnewhiphop.com