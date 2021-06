When the Memorial Day holiday weekend kicks off tomorrow, so will the traditional start of the summer travel season. And from all indications, a lot of people are making up for lost vacation time. AAA Mid-Atlantic expects the number of Virginians hitting the highway this weekend to be up 50% over last year — air travelers up six-fold from 2020. Bookings for the coming summer season are surging as well, as WFIR’s Evan Jones reports: