The Texas legislature has had one eventful session. If you have not been paying attention or are just plain tired of the constant wave of bad news that comes from Texas Republicans, you are not at fault at all. The bills passed so far include one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the nation, the passing of permitless carry for handguns and a bill to withdraw state funding from sports teams that don’t play the national anthem at games. Now, the latest attack is on our education system with Republicans banning the teaching of Critical Race Theory in schools be- cause, well, why not?