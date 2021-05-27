Nike LeBron 8 Low "Sprite" Officially Unveiled: Photos
Just ten years ago, LeBron James was in the midst of his first playoff run with the Miami Heat. As many fans remember, that run ended in heartbreak, as the Heat lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals. If you're a sneakerhead, you probably remember LeBron wearing the NikeLeBron 8 during this time period. There were some incredible colorways of this shoe to be had, and the low-top model also had some gems, including the "Sprite" offering.www.hotnewhiphop.com