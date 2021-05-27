newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Nike LeBron 8 Low "Sprite" Officially Unveiled: Photos

By Alexander Cole
hotnewhiphop.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust ten years ago, LeBron James was in the midst of his first playoff run with the Miami Heat. As many fans remember, that run ended in heartbreak, as the Heat lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals. If you're a sneakerhead, you probably remember LeBron wearing the NikeLeBron 8 during this time period. There were some incredible colorways of this shoe to be had, and the low-top model also had some gems, including the "Sprite" offering.

www.hotnewhiphop.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Shoe#Sprite#Nba Finals#Nike Lebron#The Miami Heat#The Dallas Mavericks#Hnhh#Nike Image#Nike Swoosh Outline#Midsole#Beaverton#Time#Yellowish Green#Heartbreak
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Nike
News Break
Fashion
Related
Designers & Collectionskicksonfire.com

You Feeling The Pink Laces On The Travis Scott x fragment x Air Jordan 1 High OG Military Blue?

Making its debut this Fall season, here is our latest detailed look at the Travis Scott x fragment x Air Jordan 1 High OG Military Blue. The Travis Scott x fragment x Air Jordan 1 High OG Military Blue comes dressed in a color scheme that resembles the one we saw on the fragment x Air Jordan 1 High OG that dropped back in 2014. The three way collab is constructed out of a leather upper and comes with distinct features that include the flipped Swooshes on the lateral side, the aged midsole, Nike Air branding on the tongues and Travis Scott/fragment branding on the heels and tongues. New images show what the sneakers look like in both Blue and Pink laces. You feeling this lace swap?
ApparelSole Collector

Past Nike LeBron Colorways Come Together on This LeBron 18

Nike is combining the best styles from LeBron James’ first nine signature shoes to create the latest colorway for his current model. Arriving before the month’s end is this “Best 1-9” LeBron 18 pictured here. As the name suggests, the shoe bundles popular design elements and color schemes pulled from the Air Zoom Generation to the LeBron 9 such as the “What The Throne” LeBron 9’s lace dubrae, the pinstriped heel counter from the “Yankees” LeBron 5, teal and pink accents from the “South Beach” LeBron 8, and the multicolored outsole referencing the “Fruity Pebbles” LeBron 4, just to name a few. To make identifying the inspiration behind the shoe easier, the brand has printed a graphic of the shoes that are referenced onto the insole.
Aerospace & Defensejustfreshkicks.com

Nike Set to Release Another Drew League Air Force 1 Low

Nike will be dropping another Air Force 1 Low that celebrates the Drew League for this summer’s annual event. The Drew League is an annual summer tournament that goes down in South Central Los Angeles. While the event has featured the names of LeBron, James Harden, and Swaggy P to name a few, it’s safe to say the tournament is a big deal. With last year being an odd year due to the pandemic, 2021 will finally see the games return. This edition will feature a brighter take to the silhouette than last year’s edition with a Sunset theme gracing the Swoosh branding along with the heel overlays and the Drew League branded tongue labels. To further the inspiration, a Drew League spell out is included on the ankles while the usual white soles are included down at the bottoms.
Shoppingstraatosphere.com

This Week’s Drops: Nike SB Dunk Low What The Paul

The Nike SB Dunk Low What The Paul arrives in Singapore this week, alongside multiple Dunks and a PSG Air Jordan 7. It’s a full week of fire releases coming up. The heavily detailed Nike SB Dunk What The Paul drops in Singapore on May 22 alongside multiple Dunks, a Simpsons x Adidas collab and the highly anticipated Ambush x Nike Dunk Hi Deep Royal.
ApparelHypebae

Nike Dresses the Air Jordan 1 Low in Shades of Peach and Black

Following the launch of the Air Jordan 1 “Rust Shadow,” Nike is set to release another iteration of the AJ1 silhouette – this time, for the Low model. Dubbed “Arctic Orange,” the sneaker‘s color blocking is reminiscent of the 2019 AJ 1 “Crimson Tint.”. The toebox, heel, collar and midfoot...
Aerospace & Defensehypebeast.com

UNDEFEATED Reveals New Nike Dunk Low Collaboration

UNDEFEATED‘s familiar Five Strike logo will be seen on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this year, as the brand worked with McLaren for a custom wrap on the ASMP #7 car — and, in honor of its latest foray into motorsports, the LA-based outfit has also reunited with. for a new...
Beauty & Fashionkicksonfire.com

Release Date: Nike LeBron 18 Best 1-9

Nike Basketball and LeBron James will be releasing a WILD colorway of the Nike LeBron 18 that is essentially a “What The” offering of the sneaker. Dubbed the Nike LeBron 18 “Best 1-9”, the latest signature shoe from King James starts off with a University Blue knitted construction on a large portion of the upper with pink laces, green tongues. and navy blue heels/inner booties. A graphic inner liner, translucent heel counter with pink spray detailing, turquoise heel tab, a speckled midsole, and a multicolor translucent rubber outsole finish off the design. The sneaker borrows elements from various past Nike LeBron models that include the LeBron 8 “South Beach”, LeBron 16 “Hot Lava”, LeBron 5 “Yankees”, LeBron 4 “Fruity Pebbles”, and more. Look for the Nike Lebron 18 “Best 1-9” to release online and at select Nike retailers on May 29th for $200.
Apparelsneakernews.com

Best Look Yet At The Travis Scott x Nike Air Max 1 “Baroque Brown”

While Travis Scott works on his highly-anticipated “Utopia” album, he’s found time to continue cementing himself as one of the most influential collaborators under the NIKE, Inc. roster. Ahead of the holiday season, La Flame has been spotted wearing his forthcoming Nike Air Max 1. Set to drop in five...
Appareljustfreshkicks.com

Official Look: Nike Dunk Low “Dusty Olive”

The Nike Dunk Low just got one rendition deeper with a “Dusty Olive” edition surfacing that may look a little familiar to some. Similar to the “Ugly Duckling” pack color palette like we’ve seen Nike celebrate in the past, the rendition has surfaced in a Dusty Olive and Pro Gold color scheme. Featuring a smooth buttery suede, brown decks out the side, and toe panelings along with brown canvas on the tongues and ankles. In contrast, Dusty Olive is used on the overlay system all while Pro Gold paints the Nike Swoosh logo, lacing system, heel, tongue branding, and the rubber outsole. A smooth combination of colors that fit in with today’s tactical trends, to say the least.
Beauty & Fashionkicksonfire.com

Release Date: Mimi Plange x Nike LeBron 18 Low Higher Learning

The Mimi Plange x Nike LeBron 18 Low “Higher Learning” is an exclusive iteration of the LeBron James’ signature silhouette was has been reinterpreted by the Ghanaian fashion designer. Following its release overseas, the model is now arriving stateside, as confirmed via SNKRS. Overall, Mimi Plange looked to varsity jackets as the source of inspiration for the sneaker’s vibrant makeup.
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Drake and Nike Unveil New NOCTA "Cardinal Stock" Capsule

Prior to Drake officially unveiling and releasing his semi-anticipated Hot Step sneaker collaboration with. , he’s hoping to beef up your apparel stock with more items from his NOCTA line. This latest collection is titled the “Cardinal Stock” capsule, and essentially features the same silhouettes that we’ve seen in previous drops only with slightly more color involved.
Aerospace & DefenseSneakerFiles

Nike Air Force 1 Low ‘Milky Stork’ Official Images

Nike will release a special pair that’s a tribute to the Milky Stork, also known as Mycteria cinerea. Typically found in Southeast Asia, coming soon we have the ‘Milky Stork’ Air Force 1 Low. This Nike Air Force 1 comes dressed in a White, Photon Dust, Black, and Chile Red...
Appareljustfreshkicks.com

First Look at the Off-White x Nike Dunk Low “1 of 50”

Debuted in 2017, Virgil Abloh took the sneaker industry by storm with his “The Ten” release, and now the designer is back with Jordan and Nike for “The Twenty” collection. It may be an overstatement but “The Ten” collection may be one of the best collaboration releases in sneaker history....
ShoppingSole Collector

Release Date Confirmed For This Year's 'Miami Nights' Nike LeBron 8 Lows

After news of a possible retro of the fan-favorite "South Beach" Nike LeBron 8 surfaced over the weekend, talk of another coveted colorway returning is making the rounds. The latest leak, courtesy of @soleheatonfeet, points to the low-top sequel of the original LeBron 8 model in its elusive "Miami Nights" make up. Formally known as the Nike LeBron 8 V/2 Low, this "Miami Nights" style was one of the sneaker's original colors from 2011 and only released in Miami for its stateside drop. This version uses a speckled upper that blends shades of red and blue with white accents. A solar red outsole and 360-degree Max Air unit finish things off.
Apparelkicksonfire.com

Look for the Concepts x Nike Kyrie 7 Horus Now

After an exclusive debut via Concepts, the Concepts x Nike Kyrie 7 “Horus” is getting a wider release today via SNKRS. Overall, this exclusive variation of Kyrie Irving’s signature model is inspired by glazed ceramics from ancient Egypt. The model’s bold blue uppers draw from the colors of the artifacts, and Egyptian symbols are implemented on the forefoot bands, heel, and Swoosh designs to solidify the theme.
Apparelkicksonfire.com

Official Look at the sacai x Nike Blazer Low Classic Green

In addition to the “Magma Orange” edition, official images of the sacai x Nike Blazer Low “Classic Green” are provided as it’s suggested to release soon. Similar to the previous collaborative sacai x Nike Blazer Mids, this low-top iteration is defined by double laces, tongues, Swooshes, and foxing. Additionally, the model incorporates a mixed material construction that includes smooth leathers, suede and canvas throughout to complete its profile.
Beauty & FashionSneaker Freaker

Official Pics: The Nike Dunk Low with ‘University Red’

Official images have arrived of a Nike Dunk Low in white and ‘University Red’, with a suggestion that the release might not be too far away. This version is kind of the reverse colour-blocking of the pair that dropped last year as part of Beaverton’s retrolicious ‘Team Tones’ pack, but uses that same two-tone colour combo to make a strong statement.
Beauty & Fashionkicksonfire.com

Look for the Nike WMNS Dunk Low Barely Green Now

The Nike WMNS Dunk Low “Barely Green” consists as the next Dunk silhouette for spring as it’s beginning to hit store shelves today. Donning a simple, yet clean color scheme to suit the warm months, the model’s leather construction consists of white for its underlays and the highlight Barely Green hue adorning its overlays. Finally, Crimson Tint Swooshes and for the branded areas round out the overall style.