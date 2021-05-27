Nike LeBron 8 Low "Sprite" Officially Unveiled: Photos

Nike will be dropping another Air Force 1 Low that celebrates the Drew League for this summer’s annual event. The Drew League is an annual summer tournament that goes down in South Central Los Angeles. While the event has featured the names of LeBron, James Harden, and Swaggy P to name a few, it’s safe to say the tournament is a big deal. With last year being an odd year due to the pandemic, 2021 will finally see the games return. This edition will feature a brighter take to the silhouette than last year’s edition with a Sunset theme gracing the Swoosh branding along with the heel overlays and the Drew League branded tongue labels. To further the inspiration, a Drew League spell out is included on the ankles while the usual white soles are included down at the bottoms.