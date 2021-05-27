newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

‘The Plug’ Podcast With Mick Fanning Is Required Listening

By The Inertia
The Inertia
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMick Fanning has done a lot in his life. Three world championships. Entrepreneur. Father. Shark attack survivor. He’s had to sacrifice a lot to get to where he is, though, but the sacrifices were all worth it. So it makes sense that a podcast with Mick Fanning would be an interesting one. Now that he’s retired from the World Tour, Justin Jay, a man who has been able to get himself behind the scenes at some truly amazing moments, called him up to chat about it all.

www.theinertia.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outkast#The World Tour#Countless Musicians#Shark Attack Survivor#Entrepreneur#High Intensity Situations#Father#World Championships#North Shore
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Podcast
Related
La Crosse, WIDemocrat-Herald

The Ethical Life: Listen to past episodes of podcast series

Scott Rada, Lee Enterprises social media manager, and Richard Kyte, director of the Ethics Institute at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wis., talk about the intersection of ethics and modern life. You can subscribe to this podcast at Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify. The Ethical Life podcast: How will...
SportsMiami Herald

Greg Cote Show podcast: Hear interactive Mail Sack with listeners. Plus Heat, Panthers, Tebow, Phil

The Greg Cote Show podcast’s latest episode -- out now -- reintroduces the Greg’s Mail Sack segment for the first time in months, but in a way you’ve never heard before. Used to be we’d read listener questions submitted on Twitter. Now we’ve gone interactive! We invited fans to leave their question on a special GCS Hotline, the response was great, and so you’ll hear actual listeners asking questions that Greg (who hadn’t heard them in advance) will answer.
Weight LossVanity Fair

Elle Fanning and Journalist Jessica Wapner Investigate the Dangers of Diet Culture With the Podcast One Click

Even with the second season of her Hulu series, The Great, in production, Elle Fanning has been finding herself busy in her rare moments of downtime—climbing into a closet, armed with a microphone, in order to record narration for One Click, a new C13Originals podcast franchise. “I’m excited to get into the podcast world,” Fanning told Vanity Fair. “I hope it grips people.”
NFLganggreennation.com

Jets Podcast: Listener Spotlight With Kevin

Today we have the latest segment of the podcast Listener Spotlight series. Joining me is Kevin. Kevin is a big Jets fan who started following the team in the Herm Edwards-Chad Pennington Era. On the podcast we talk about some of the success and heartbreak the team had during that time. We also talk about the Favre year and the fun times of the early Rex Ryan years. It seems no Jets fan talk would be complete without discussing the inexplicable hiring of Adam Gase two years ago. Much like most of you and myself, Kevin still has a tough time making sense of how that happened.
Sportsbrightsideofthesun.com

Suns JAM Session Podcast: End of Year JAMMY Awards with Fanning the Flames

Paul and Justin from Fanning the Flames join the pod as we all discuss our selections for the JAMMY Awards. Who wins the coveted Uncle Jesse Katsopolis Award (for the best hair)? Who walks away with The Bob Gunton Award (defensive player of the year)?. Click the Subscribe button. Click...
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Listen to our (sort of) new podcast about online shooters, Ultimate Audio Bang

Warzone Audio Bang has been put to rest... but Ultimate Audio Bang is here to pick up the slack. In this first episode of Ultimate Audio Bang, we try to continue Warzone Audio Bang's legacy. I am channeling James' energy as the pod's new host, and I'm joined by the wonderful Imogen who has good chat and knows a lot about shooters.
Musicglamourmagazine.co.uk

19 of the funniest, wittiest and most inspiring feminist podcasts you should be listening to right now

Whether you’re on your commute, in the bath, making dinner or simply seeking background noise, podcasts have swiftly overtaken music as our audio of choice. The way you can tune out of reality whilst getting clued up on the most up-to-date information is a winning combination all-round. Let’s just say you’re going to be the most popular player at the pub quiz.
Advocacygivingcompass.org

Social Change Podcasts Worth Listening To

Nell Edington, writing for Social Velocity, catalogs meaningful social change podcasts that focus on actors, progress, and the changing landscape of the nonprofit and philanthropy sectors. How can podcasts advance peer learning in the social sector?. Read about these sustainability podcasts that can help inform your work. I have been...
Podcasttolovehonorandvacuum.com

It’s My Birthday! So Here Are Two Podcasts to Listen to Instead!

It’s my birthday today, so I’m going to take some time off and not really write a post today. I’m going to knit, and go on a drive to wine country with my husband, and then I’m cooking lobster and scallops for dinner, because I like cooking, and I love lobster and scallops. So that sounds like a good birthday thing to do!
Celebritiesra.co

Andrea Clementson-Stinson posts open letter 'to all fans and listeners of Drexciya'

Andrea Clementson-Stinson, the wife of the late Drexciya member James Stinson, has published an open letter "to all fans and listeners of Drexciya." Posted on the Drexciya Research Lab blog on May 11th, the letter responds to the use of the Drexciyan mythos and imagery outside of the context of the original Drexciya releases, stating "no one person is capable of relaying or expanding on the myth/story of Drexciya other than its creators" and "Outside of the music there is no other product under the name of Drexciya." Recent years have seen a marked rise in exhibitions, events, films, lectures, tribute records, merchandise and articles exploring and reproducing the lore created in the Detroit duo's releases. (Resident Advisor has contributed to this trend with news and a film)."There were two agents of Drexciya and if it does not come from the two agents then please know that it is not legitimate," says Clementson-Stinson. Clementson-Stinson also claims that "Drexciya's music was never supposed to be associated with race or a race war… To those who seek to put a divide, we are asking you to stop / cease and desist." The liner notes to 1997's The Quest includes four maps labelled "The Slave Trade (1655-1867)," "Migration Route Of Rural Blacks To Northern Cities (1930s-1940s)," "Techno Leaves Detroit, Spreads Worldwide (1988)" and "The Journey Home (Future)," which depicts a return migration from North, Central and South America to West Africa. Drexciyans were portrayed as "water breathing, aquatically mutated descendants" of "pregnant America-bound African slaves" thrown overboard during the Atlantic crossing. Read the full post.
TV & Videosaffiliateinsider.com

The Affiliate Marketing Podcast – Top 5 most listened episodes of the third season

So, season 3 of the Affiliate Marketing Podcast is over, but the end is never really the end, it’s the beginning of something new. Season 4 is just around the corner!. In the lead up to our brand new season release, we have compiled for you the top five most listened episodes of the third season. Throughout, Lee-Ann sat down with some of the most well-known industry experts to hear their thoughts on hot topics in the industry.
EntertainmentRadio Online

KWQW/Des Moines Flips to CHR as ''The New 98.3 The Vibe''

Cumulus Media flips KWQW-FM/Des Moines to CHR as "The New 98.3 The Vibe." The company says the Mainstream Top 40 outlet is a "customized hit music station that matches the young Des Moines market's lifestyle with today's biggest hits." KWQW-FM previously aired a Classic Hip Hop format. Cumulus/Des Moines VP/Market...