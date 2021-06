(Minneapolis, MN) -- A 30-thousand dollar reward is being offered for information on three recent shootings that left two young children wounded and killed another. The reward includes up to $10,000 per case. The three kids, ages ten, nine and six, were shot between April 30th and May 17th. The six year old died from her injuries. The Minneapolis Chamber of Commerce is funding the reward as two dozen businesses in Minneapolis and St. Paul came together to donate. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or go to crimestoppersmn.org.