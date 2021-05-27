What Illinois has to offer this Memorial Day Weekend
DAVENPORT, Iowa — After more than a year of restricted movement because of the COVID-19 pandemic, much of the country is gearing up for a busy Memorial Day weekend. AAA expects 34 million people will be on the roads Memorial Day weekend. Most states have eased or eliminated mask mandates, and social distancing outdoors is changing to allow more people in more places. That means lots of options for the unofficial start to the summer vacation season.www.wqad.com