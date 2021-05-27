newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Rapids, MI

First Lady Jill Biden touts COVID-19 vaccines during stop at Grand Rapids CC

Ionia Sentinel-Standard
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND RAPIDS — First Lady Jill Biden continued to promote the COVID-19 vaccines during an appearance at Grand Rapids Community College on Thursday. Biden, a community college professor during her own career, met with individuals receiving the vaccine on GRCC's campus, located near downtown Grand Rapids. She was accompanied by U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Grand Rapids, Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss and GRCC President Bill Pink.

www.sentinel-standard.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Coronavirus
State
Missouri State
Local
Michigan COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Ohio State
Grand Rapids, MI
Health
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
Grand Rapids, MI
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Rosalynn Bliss
Person
Peter Meijer
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccines#Stop Trump#The Biden Administration#Americans#Michiganders#Rnc#Congress#President Joe Biden#Downtown Grand Rapids#Mayor#R Grand Rapids#Presidents#U S Adults#Clinics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
Matthew Donnellon

Independent Commission Preparing to Re-draw Michigan Districts

Michigan is in the midst of a redistricting effort. In the United States, districts are redrawn every 10 years to reflect demographic changes in the state. This time it will be different as an independent group, the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, will be redrawing the boundaries instead of the state legislature, “Michigan’s Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission — a group of five independents, four Republicans and four Democrats randomly selected from a pool of thousands of applicants — is constitutionally obligated to redraw the state’s Congressional, state House and state Senate political district maps based on the latest U.S. Census data and a myriad of other criteria, including communities of interest.”
Michigan StateWNDU

Michigan Rep. Upton supports commission to investigate Jan. 6 riot

Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan GOP representative Fred Upton is pushing back against certain members of his own party. He believes some Republicans are downplaying the violence during the capitol riots on January 6. “It was chilling, uh, what happened. Uh, absolutely chilling. And that’s why I think that it’s important...
Michigan StatePosted by
MLive

Republicans call on Michigan to end supplemental federal unemployment checks

Republican members of Michigan’s congressional delegation have joined a call to end federal supplemental unemployment benefits in an attempt to revitalize the workforce. Michigan’s seven GOP congressional representatives wrote to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday, May 17, advising she end Michigan’s participation in federal supplemental unemployment insurance benefits programs. The...
Michigan StateDaily Telegram

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Michigan

Michigan reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 14,383 new cases. That's down 34% from the previous week's tally of 21,781 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Michigan ranked third among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Michigan Statewlen.com

Rep. Kahle Reacts to Changes to Michigan Mask Mandates

Adrian, MI – State Representative Bronna Kahle reacted to the announcement of the lifting of most mask mandates in the State of Michigan. Kahle talked to WLEN News about the change of course from Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s administration…. Tune into our local and state newscasts, anytime day or night, for...
Florida StateNew York Post

Michigan gov used unauthorized company for Florida charter flight

The private company whose plane ferried Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to Florida — in defiance of her own travel warnings — was not authorized to carry out charter flights, it was revealed Monday. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) spokesman Elizabeth Isham Cory told the Detroit Free Press that neither Air...
Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
Grand Rapids Dispatch

Vaccine database: Grand Rapids sites offering COVID-19 inoculation

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Grand Rapids: 1. 5120 28th St SE (616) 222-4890; 2. 2060 E Paris Ave SE #102 (616) 805-4601; 3. 4021 Cascade Rd SE (616) 974-9792; 4. 5531 28th St SE 616-954-6010; 5. 1540 28th St SE 616-248-2610; 6. 3757 Plainfield Ave NE 616-365-1410; 7. 2410 Burton St SE 616-949-5710; 8. 2000 Lake Michigan Dr NW 616-453-2473; 9. 2130 Wealthy St SE 616-451-0711; 10. 4550 Cascade Rd SE 616-957-8934; 11. 425 Fuller Ave NE 616-776-9925; 12. 800 Leonard St NW 616-458-8300; 13. 3610 Plainfield Ave NE 616-365-1221; 14. 6790 Cascade Rd SE 616-954-2408; 15. 8 68th St SW 616-827-0270; 16. 1964 Fuller Ave NE 616-364-7071; 17. 6020 Kalamazoo Ave SE 616-698-9165; 18. 5100 E Beltline Ave NE 616-361-1758; 19. 2643 Kalamazoo Ave SE 616-452-4870; 20. 5859 28th St SE 616-949-7670;
Michigan StateDetroit News

Michigan adds 2,230 cases, 20 deaths from COVID-19

Michigan added 2,230 coronavirus cases and 20 deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, including cases from Sunday. The latest figures bring Michigan's total number of cases to 869,854 and deaths to 18,627 since the virus was first detected in March 2020, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.
Michigan Statewkar.org

Michigan Hospital 'Cautiously Optimistic' About New Mask Rules

On the one hand, surgical masks are just medical supplies. Non-pharmaceutical interventions are what epidemiologists call them. On the other hand, over the past year, they became much more than that - a symbol of how far life is from normal. So the CDC's new guidance that vaccinated people don't need to wear masks in most settings has been greeted as a major pandemic milestone. President Biden called it a great day for the country.
Michigan StateDetroit Free Press

Michigan reports 2,230 new COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths over 2 days

The Michigan health department has confirmed 2,230 new coronavirus cases since Saturday, averaging 1,115 cases per day and bringing the state to 876,854 total cases since the start of the pandemic. Another 20 COVID-19 deaths have also been reported since Saturday, an average of 10 deaths per day. This increases...
Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
100.5 The River

To Wear or Not to Wear, That is the Question!

With the CDC lifting mask mandates for the fully vaccinated, we followed suit here in Michigan. It's been good, it's been confusing, and is a bit difficult to sort out. As we know, people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer need to wear one, and those not vaccinated must only do so indoors.
Michigan StateMidland Daily News

Attorney urges Michigan residents to contact legislator for flood relief

A year later, victims of the 2020 mid-Michigan flood are still looking for compensation for flood relief from the state and federal governments. Ven Johnson Law held a press conference Monday to provide updates on the litigation against the state of Michigan and the federal government regarding the 2002 Edenville Dam failure. A press release was also sent out that morning form the Midland Small Business alliance about testimony provided to the U.S. House Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies.
Michigan Stateabc57.com

Michigan has 876,854 COVID-19 cases, 18,627 deaths

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,230 new cases of COVID-19, and 20 new deaths. The state has a total of 876,854 COVID-19 cases, 18,627 deaths, 755,119 recovered, and 7,666,660 vaccine doses administered. Berrien Co.: 13,662 confirmed cases, 259 deaths, 107,890 vaccine doses administered. Cass Co.: 4,714...
Michigan Statefox2detroit.com

West Michigan experiencing spike in fentenayl-related overdoses

DETROIT (FOX 2) - There has been a spike in fentanyl-related overdoses in two counties on the west side of the state, according to the Michigan Poison Center at Wayne State University. Cass and Van Buren counties are experiencing more overdoses related to the drug that is 100 times more...