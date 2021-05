Ingenuity is probably the world’s favorite helicopter — if ever there was one. It’s the first human-made vehicle that flew on Mars, not counting the landers that brought rovers along with the drone to the red planet. Ingenuity has taken off and landed a few times already, and those missions were accomplished without too many hiccups. The purpose of having an unmanned helicopter fly around on Mars is quite simple. We need to know what flying feels like before humans ever get there, and before we consider deploying human-crewed helicopters to move around. Ingenuity can deliver all that data about flying conditions while providing beautiful aerial images to humanity from a place that’s tens to hundreds of millions of miles away in space.