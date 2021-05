May 26—EFFINGHAM — The state began presenting its case Tuesday against a Mason man charged with the murder of a Paris woman in Beecher City more than a year ago. Christopher E. Glass, 37, is charged with first-degree murder in the April 6 shooting death of Kimberly Mattingly. Another defendant in the case, Aaron Kaister, of Beecher City, was convicted last year and sentenced to 8 1/2 years for concealing Mattingly's murder. Glass also is charged with concealing a homicide.