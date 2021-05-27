How Matthias Schoenaerts Almost Became Zack Snyder’s Batman
Director Zack Snyder's DC Extended Universe debut, 2013's Man of Steel, may have delivered respectable global box office numbers ($668 million) in showcasing star Henry Cavill, but it wasn't an acclaimed watershed pop culture moment that guaranteed Warner Bros. a money-printing, Marvel Cinematic Universe-style operation. Thus, 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice saw Snyder expedite an introduction to a new Batman—just four years after the end of Christopher Nolan's beloved trilogy—on the stardom of Ben Affleck. However, Snyder's revealed backup Batman proves that he was all in on the idea, Affleck notwithstanding.