How Matthias Schoenaerts Almost Became Zack Snyder’s Batman

Tenet, Christopher Nolan’s time-bending epic, has finally come to HBO Max this weekend. The film could be seen as one of the first movie casualties of 2020, having its release severely affected by the global pandemic. The initial response to Tenet varied from person to person, with some people who loved it, some who hated it, but mostly everyone had no idea what was going on even if they enjoyed the film. Now, the movie is now getting its second life, first making a comeback at the box office and now releasing on one of the most popular streaming platforms in HBO Max. And as you'd expect, the internet has more thoughts about the movie in the midst of its streaming debut.