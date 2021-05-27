newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

How Matthias Schoenaerts Almost Became Zack Snyder’s Batman

By Joseph Baxter
Den of Geek
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirector Zack Snyder’s DC Extended Universe debut, 2013’s Man of Steel, may have delivered respectable global box office numbers ($668 million) in showcasing star Henry Cavill, but it wasn’t an acclaimed watershed pop culture moment that guaranteed Warner Bros. a money-printing, Marvel Cinematic Universe-style operation. Thus, 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice saw Snyder expedite an introduction to a new Batman—just four years after the end of Christopher Nolan’s beloved trilogy—on the stardom of Ben Affleck. However, Snyder’s revealed backup Batman proves that he was all in on the idea, Affleck notwithstanding.

www.denofgeek.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marion Cotillard
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
Timothy Olyphant
Person
Matthias Schoenaerts
Person
David O. Russell
Person
Christopher Nolan
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Jacques Audiard
Person
Joseph Gordon Levitt
Person
Brandon Routh
Person
Rami Malek
Person
Henry Cavill
Person
Christopher Reeve
Person
Robin
Person
Christian Bale
Person
Jennifer Lawrence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Man Of Steel#Warner Bros#Marvel Cinematic Universe#Dceu#Justice League#No Affleck#Belgian#Rust And Bone#Gcpd#Big Blue Boy Scout#Army Of The Dead#Director Zack Snyder#Star Henry Cavill#Director Bryan Singer#Classic Films#Thr#Star Brandon Routh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Batman
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Army
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Moviesheroichollywood.com

First ‘The Flash’ Set Photos Feature Michael Keaton’s Wayne Manor

The first set photos from Ezra Miller’s The Flash offer a look at the return of Michael Keaton’s Wayne Manor from Batman 89. Filming on The Flash is finally underway in the United Kingdom after several director changes in recent years. The solo film with Ezra Miller got off the ground with Andy Muschietti and will have a notable wrinkle: the return of Michael Keaton as Batman from the Tim Burton duology.
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Christopher Nolan's Tenet Is Now On HBO Max, And The Internet Has Even More Thoughts On The John David Washington-Led Film

Tenet, Christopher Nolan’s time-bending epic, has finally come to HBO Max this weekend. The film could be seen as one of the first movie casualties of 2020, having its release severely affected by the global pandemic. The initial response to Tenet varied from person to person, with some people who loved it, some who hated it, but mostly everyone had no idea what was going on even if they enjoyed the film. Now, the movie is now getting its second life, first making a comeback at the box office and now releasing on one of the most popular streaming platforms in HBO Max. And as you'd expect, the internet has more thoughts about the movie in the midst of its streaming debut.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

JUSTICE LEAGUE Director Zack Snyder Says Warner Bros. STILL Tortured Him While He Finished The Snyder Cut

Thanks to WarnerMedia (the parent company of Warner Bros. and HBO Max), Zack Snyder was able to finish his vision for Justice League and #ReleaseTheSnyderCut. We know it wasn't a particularly easy undertaking, and there have been hints that the filmmaker clashed with the studio over the movie's title. It's also been confirmed that they forced him to swap Green Lantern for Martian Manhunter.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

First look at Tenet's John David Washington in new Netflix movie

Tenet star John David Washington will be on the run in new Netflix thriller movie Beckett, with the first image from the film suggesting that his character won't get through the movie's events without an injury or two. The official NetflixFilm Twitter account has shared a first-look image of Washington...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

J.J. Abrams’ Superman Reboot Might Be A Period Piece

Longtime fans of the DCEU are going to view J.J. Abrams and Ta-Nehisi Coates’ Superman reboot with skepticism no matter what form it ends up taking, for no other reason than the fact that it’ll move the Big Blue Boy Scout one step further away from both the SnyderVerse and Henry Cavill. Indeed, even a cursory glance at social media makes it clear there are a lot of people out there happy to ignore whatever Bad Robot, Warner Bros. and DC Films come up with if it doesn’t involve their preferred star and/or mythology.
Moviesuatrav.com

Action Thrillers, Highly-Anticipated Dramas to Hit Streaming Platforms in May

While April showers may bring May flowers, May looks to be a slow month of new releases on streaming platforms. Fans of action thrillers will be pleased with this month's lineup, with films like Christopher Nolan's “Tenet” and Disney’s highly anticipated “Cruella” hitting streaming platforms. As the school year wraps up and students find themselves with more free time, this month’s streaming guide will break down all the binge-able TV there is for the start of summer.
MoviesDen of Geek

Tenet Is Christopher Nolan’s Unofficial James Bond Movie

This article contains Tenet spoilers. Throughout the Daniel Craig era of James Bond, the influence of Christopher Nolan has been hard to miss. A year after Nolan reinvented Dark Knight mythology with Batman Begins, and created the industry term of a “reboot” in the process, 007 had his own back-to-basics reset in Casino Royale. And following The Dark Knight’s praise for reconfiguring its iconography again for a post-War on Terror world, Skyfall would receive similar acclaim a few years later for its chilly, realpolitik tone.
MoviesComicBook

Zack Snyder Says “the Story’s Figured Out” for a Justice League 2 and 3

Zack Snyder says the "story's figured out" for two Justice League sequels, where the son of Superman (Henry Cavill) and Lois Lane (Amy Adams) would play a "big part" in Snyder's planned two-part finale for the DC Extended Universe. After confirming Lois is pregnant in Zack Snyder's Justice League, the filmmaker's revealed plans for a Justice League 2 and 3 saw Batman (Ben Affleck) making the ultimate sacrifice and Superman uniting the heroes of the DC Universe against the forces of Darkseid (Ray Porter). A five-movie arc started with 2013's Man of Steel would culminate in a "Lord of the Rings-like finale," ending with a 20-year time jump revealing Lois and Clark's power-less son as the new Batman.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Zack Snyder Reportedly Still Hoping To Direct Man Of Steel 2

A recent poll named Superman as the worst multi-film superhero franchise ever based on the law of averages derived from Rotten Tomatoes scores, which can be almost entirety attributed to how much 1987’s disastrous The Quest for Peace sucks, so it’s hardly reflective of the Big Blue Boy Scout’s feature length adventures as a whole.
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Ben Affleck Rumored For Batman: Arkham Knight HBO Max Series

Ever since the official announcement of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Ben Affleck’s Batman has been the subject of just as much speculation as Henry Cavill’s Superman, with the main difference being that while the latter appears to be edging closer and closer towards the door, the DCEU’s Dark Knight can’t stop himself from being linked to countless projects.
TV & VideosLoyola Phoenix

Netflix’s ‘Army of the Dead’ is a Return to Form For Zack Snyder

Date: May 14, 2021 (Limited); May 21, 2021 (Netflix) Zack Snyder has been put through the professional and personal wringer in recent years. After directing two underwhelming additions in the polarizing DC Extended Universe (DCEU), all eyes were on Snyder and the highly anticipated “Justice League.” What should’ve been a landmark cinematic event ended up a box office bomb defined by its tumultuous production.
MoviesComicBook

Zack Snyder Teases Unreleased Sucker Punch Director’s Cut

With the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max earlier this year, DC fans finally got to see the director's true vision for the film, one with a longer runtime and more detail that resulted in a film that is vastly different than the theatrical Justice League. And it turns out that there's another of Zack Snyder's films that also has a potentially very different director's version -- Sucker Punch. The filmmaker recently told Vanity Fair that there's a director's cut of the 2011 film that hasn't yet been released.