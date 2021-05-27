Walk, run, cycle or hike: District 6’s RollOut4Success begins Saturday
The Greeley-Evans School District is looking for people to put in some miles over the next two weeks on behalf of the school system’s nearly 23,000 students. Starting this weekend, the Success Foundation — the district’s nonprofit fundraising partner — will host a 15-day virtual RollOut4Success fundraiser in which it encourages participates to “get out and get active for education.” The event begins Saturday and runs through June 13.www.greeleytribune.com