A good country restaurant in Tennessee is a true find, mainly because it serves the heart AND the tastebuds. In Dayton, Tennessee, the Screen Door Kitchen is a locally owned and operated country restaurant with a focus on quality meals and southern style. It’s the kind of place where you walk in the door and you’re immediately treated like family. It’s where you can choose to share your fried green tomatoes with your spouse, where little ones ogle the peanut butter pie, and sweet memories are made. Skip the drive-thru and head on over to Dayton for a real good meal, if you’re looking. This is one sweet place that comes highly, highly recommended.