Lobbyists take Puerto Rico’s fight for statehood to Congress

By Marina E. Franco (Noticias Telemundo)
Axios
 2 days ago
Puerto Ricans have chosen the six people who will try to sway Congress during its debates on the island’s status. Why it matters: Two competing measures that aim to resolve Puerto Rico’s status are before Congress, putting the territory as close as it has ever been to settling a question that has persisted for more than a century.

