Flood Warning issued for Pottawatomie, Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 23:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-29 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. OKC125-133-280700- /O.NEW.KOUN.FL.W.0018.210528T0452Z-210529T0500Z/ /TCMO2.1.ER.210528T0452Z.210528T1200Z.210528T2300Z.NO/ 159 PM CDT Thu May 27 2021 The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Warning for the Little River near Tecumseh. * From this evening to late Friday night. * At 1:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 5.8 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The Little River is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 13.9 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Flooding to depths of 3 feet occurs over croplands... pastures... and rural roads along the river. The area affected is entirely rural... and downstream of Lake Thunderbird... from near Macomb in Pottawatomie County to near Bowlegs in western Seminole County. Target Area: Pottawatomie; Seminole The National Weather Service in Norman OK has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Oklahoma Little River near Tecumseh affecting Seminole and Pottawatomie Counties.