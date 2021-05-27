newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pottawatomie County, OK

Flood Warning issued for Pottawatomie, Seminole by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 23:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-29 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. OKC125-133-280700- /O.NEW.KOUN.FL.W.0018.210528T0452Z-210529T0500Z/ /TCMO2.1.ER.210528T0452Z.210528T1200Z.210528T2300Z.NO/ 159 PM CDT Thu May 27 2021 The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Warning for the Little River near Tecumseh. * From this evening to late Friday night. * At 1:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 5.8 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The Little River is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 13.9 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Flooding to depths of 3 feet occurs over croplands... pastures... and rural roads along the river. The area affected is entirely rural... and downstream of Lake Thunderbird... from near Macomb in Pottawatomie County to near Bowlegs in western Seminole County. Target Area: Pottawatomie; Seminole The National Weather Service in Norman OK has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Oklahoma Little River near Tecumseh affecting Seminole and Pottawatomie Counties.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Cars
County
Seminole County, OK
County
Pottawatomie County, OK
City
Macomb, OK
City
Tecumseh, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Thunderbird#Extreme Weather#County Roads#River#Pottawatomie Counties#Western Seminole County#Flood Stage#Www Weather Gov#Rural Roads#Target Area#Severity#Deaths#Moderate Certainty#Vehicles#Pastures#Croplands#Depths#Norman Ok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Cleveland County, OKweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cleveland, Garvin, Grady, McClain, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 12:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Cleveland; Garvin; Grady; McClain; Pontotoc; Pottawatomie; Seminole; Stephens The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Cleveland County in central Oklahoma East Central Grady County in central Oklahoma McClain County in central Oklahoma Southwestern Pottawatomie County in central Oklahoma Northwestern Pontotoc County in east central Oklahoma Southern Seminole County in east central Oklahoma Garvin County in southern Oklahoma Northeastern Stephens County in southern Oklahoma * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 327 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Southeastern Norman, Seminole, Tecumseh, Pauls Valley, Purcell, Noble, Slaughterville, Lindsay, Lexington, Stratford, Konawa, Maysville, Maud, Dibble, Elmore City, Wayne, Earlsboro, Washington, Paoli and Bowlegs. Rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is expected over the area. This rain will result in minor flooding.
Atoka County, OKweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Atoka, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 12:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Atoka; Bryan; Caddo; Canadian; Carter; Cleveland; Coal; Comanche; Cotton; Garvin; Grady; Greer; Hughes; Jackson; Jefferson; Johnston; Kiowa; Lincoln; Logan; Love; Marshall; McClain; Murray; Oklahoma; Payne; Pontotoc; Pottawatomie; Seminole; Stephens; Tillman; Washita FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The Flood Watch for flash flooding...flooding of creeks and rivers...and flooding of low lying areas continues for * portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following areas, in Oklahoma, Atoka, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Garvin, Grady, Greer, Hughes, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnston, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, Love, Marshall, McClain, Murray, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens, Tillman, and Washita. In northern Texas, Archer, Baylor, Clay, Foard, Hardeman, Knox, Wichita, and Wilbarger. * Through Wednesday morning * Several rounds of heavy rainfall are expected today thru Wednesday morning across portions of central, southern, and southwestern Oklahoma, and north Texas. Many locations will receive 2 to 4 inches of total rainfall during this time, and some locations near the Red River may receive over 6 inches.
Greer County, OKweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Greer, Hughes, Jackson, Kiowa, Seminole, Tillman by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Greer; Hughes; Jackson; Kiowa; Seminole; Tillman FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Watch for portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following areas, in Oklahoma, Atoka, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Garvin, Grady, Greer, Hughes, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnston, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, Love, Marshall, McClain, Murray, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens, Tillman and Washita. In northern Texas, Archer, Baylor, Clay, Wichita and Wilbarger. * Through Wednesday morning * Several rounds of heavy rainfall are expected today thru Wednesday morning across portions of central, southern, and southwestern Oklahoma, and north Texas. Many locations will receive 2 to 4 inches of total rainfall during this time, and some locations near the Red River may receive over 6 inches.
Coal County, OKweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Coal, Cotton, Garvin, Greer, Hughes, Jackson, Kiowa, Murray by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Coal; Cotton; Garvin; Greer; Hughes; Jackson; Kiowa; Murray; Pontotoc; Seminole; Tillman FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Watch for portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following areas, in Oklahoma, Atoka, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Garvin, Grady, Greer, Hughes, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnston, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, Love, Marshall, McClain, Murray, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens, Tillman and Washita. In northern Texas, Archer, Baylor, Clay, Wichita and Wilbarger. * Through Wednesday morning * Several rounds of heavy rainfall are expected today thru Wednesday morning across portions of central, southern, and southwestern Oklahoma, and north Texas. Many locations will receive 2 to 4 inches of total rainfall during this time, and some locations near the Red River may receive over 6 inches.
Atoka County, OKweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Atoka, Bryan, Carter, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Garvin, Greer by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Atoka; Bryan; Carter; Coal; Comanche; Cotton; Garvin; Greer; Hughes; Jackson; Jefferson; Johnston; Kiowa; Love; Marshall; Murray; Pontotoc; Seminole; Stephens; Tillman FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Watch for portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following areas, in Oklahoma, Atoka, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Garvin, Grady, Greer, Hughes, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnston, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, Love, Marshall, McClain, Murray, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens, Tillman and Washita. In northern Texas, Archer, Baylor, Clay, Wichita and Wilbarger. * Through Wednesday morning * Several rounds of heavy rainfall are expected today thru Wednesday morning across portions of central, southern, and southwestern Oklahoma, and north Texas. Many locations will receive 2 to 4 inches of total rainfall during this time, and some locations near the Red River may receive over 6 inches.
Caddo County, OKweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Caddo, Canadian, Cleveland, Grady, Greer, Hughes, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Caddo; Canadian; Cleveland; Grady; Greer; Hughes; Jackson; Kiowa; Lincoln; Logan; McClain; Oklahoma; Payne; Pottawatomie; Seminole; Washita FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Watch for portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following areas, in Oklahoma, Atoka, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Garvin, Grady, Greer, Hughes, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnston, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, Love, Marshall, McClain, Murray, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens, Tillman and Washita. In northern Texas, Archer, Baylor, Clay, Wichita and Wilbarger. * Through Wednesday morning * Several rounds of heavy rainfall are expected today thru Wednesday morning across portions of central, southern, and southwestern Oklahoma, and north Texas. Many locations will receive 2 to 4 inches of total rainfall during this time, and some locations near the Red River may receive over 6 inches.
Caddo County, OKweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Caddo, Canadian, Cleveland, Grady, Lincoln, Logan, McClain by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Caddo; Canadian; Cleveland; Grady; Lincoln; Logan; McClain; Oklahoma; Payne; Pottawatomie; Washita FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Watch for portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following areas, in Oklahoma, Atoka, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Garvin, Grady, Greer, Hughes, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnston, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, Love, Marshall, McClain, Murray, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens, Tillman and Washita. In northern Texas, Archer, Baylor, Clay, Wichita and Wilbarger. * Through Wednesday morning * Several rounds of heavy rainfall are expected today thru Wednesday morning across portions of central, southern, and southwestern Oklahoma, and north Texas. Many locations will receive 2 to 4 inches of total rainfall during this time, and some locations near the Red River may receive over 6 inches.
Garvin County, OKweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Garvin, McClain, Murray, Pottawatomie by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 09:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Monitor the weather situation closely and be alert for threatening weather conditions. Target Area: Garvin; McClain; Murray; Pottawatomie SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR southwestern Pottawatomie eastern Garvin...Pontotoc...southeastern McClain...Seminole and northeastern Murray Counties Until 1130 AM CDT AT 1042 AM CDT, strong thunderstorms were along a line extending from near Tribbey to near Byars to 3 miles southeast of Wynnewood, moving east at 45 MPH. HAZARDS INCLUDE Hail up to pea size hail Wind gusts over 50 MPH Minor flooding in areas of poor drainage Heavy rain can lead to reduced visibility Frequent cloud to ground lightning Locations impacted include Ada, Seminole, Tecumseh, Wewoka, Wynnewood, Stratford, Konawa, Byng, Maud, Roff, Earlsboro, Bowlegs, Asher, Tribbey, Wanette, Francis, Byars, Fitzhugh, St. Louis and Sasakwa.
Hughes County, OKweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hughes, Johnston, Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Hughes; Johnston; Seminole The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Advisory for Eastern Pontotoc County in east central Oklahoma Southeastern Seminole County in east central Oklahoma Northwestern Atoka County in southeastern Oklahoma Coal County in southeastern Oklahoma Southern Hughes County in southeastern Oklahoma Northeastern Johnston County in southeastern Oklahoma * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 722 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Ada, Atoka, Coalgate, Byng, Allen, Stonewall, Wapanucka, Stringtown, Lehigh, Tupelo, Francis, Calvin, Stuart, Bromide, Gerty, Centrahoma, Atwood, Clarita, Olney and Fittstown. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding, and perhaps flash flooding.
Garvin County, OKweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Garvin, McClain, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 21:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Garvin; McClain; Pontotoc; Pottawatomie The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Garvin County in southern Oklahoma Northwestern Pontotoc County in east central Oklahoma Southwestern Pottawatomie County in central Oklahoma Southeastern McClain County in central Oklahoma * Until 1015 PM CDT. * At 932 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles southwest of Byars, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Asher, Wanette, Byars and Trousdale. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Pottawatomie County, OKweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pottawatomie by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 21:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Pottawatomie A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY At 902 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Shawnee, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Shawnee, Tecumseh and Bethel Acres. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH
Seminole County, OKweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 20:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Seminole A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN SEMINOLE...SOUTHEASTERN LINCOLN AND NORTHEASTERN POTTAWATOMIE COUNTIES At 820 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles northwest of Paden to 5 miles southeast of Prague to near Little, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Prague, Little and Centerview. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Seminole County, OKweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 21:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Seminole THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN SEMINOLE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 915 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, therefore the warning will be allowed to expire.
Hughes County, OKweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hughes, Pontotoc, Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 00:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Monitor the weather situation closely and be alert for threatening weather conditions. Target Area: Hughes; Pontotoc; Seminole SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR northeastern Pontotoc...Hughes and southeastern Seminole Counties Until 245 AM CDT AT 200 AM CDT, strong thunderstorms were along a line extending from 4 miles south of Weleetka to 4 miles northwest of Atwood to 7 miles southwest of Allen, moving northeast at 35 MPH. HAZARDS INCLUDE Hail up to the size of nickels Wind gusts over 50 MPH Minor flooding in areas of poor drainage Heavy rain can lead to reduced visibility Frequent cloud to ground lightning