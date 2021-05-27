newsbreak-logo
Noble County, OK

Severe Weather Statement issued for Noble by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 15:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Noble A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN NOBLE...NORTHWESTERN LOGAN...NORTHWESTERN PAYNE AND SOUTHEASTERN GARFIELD COUNTIES At 358 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles southeast of Orlando, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Stillwater, Mulhall, Orlando, Lake Carl Blackwell and Lake Mcmurtry. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

