Starting Monday, New Hampshire will open its state-run COVID-19 vaccination sites to people without appointments. Gov. Chris Sununu announced Thursday that New Hampshire will make shots available to walk-ins of all eligible ages, including children ages 12 to 15, who recently became eligible for the Pfizer vaccine after the Food and Drag Administration expanded its emergency use authorization for that age group Monday. (The vaccine had already received approval for people 16 and up.) Walk-in shots will be available between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the state's 11 vaccination sites, including Keene's on Krif Road.