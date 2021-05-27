newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

‘Darth Vader House’ hits the market in Texas for $4.3M. Take a look at the dark side

By TJ Macias
Macon Telegraph
 2 days ago

A Houston home with a unique structure that’s akin to the arguably most famous helmet in all of Hollywood has hit the Texas market. The “contemporary masterpiece” known simply as “The Darth Vader House” has listed for $4.3 million. A portion of the estate’s exterior looks exactly like the “Star...

www.macon.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Museum#The Dark Side#Design#The Dark Knight#Blue Light#Har Com#Sci Fi#Jedi Knight#Baby Yoda#Star#Custom#Sleek Structure#Hits#Garage#Home#Ample Closets#Massive Windows#Natural Light#Principal Bedroom#Houston
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Disney
Related
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Darth Vader Embraces The Dark Side With Sideshow Collectibles

The all-powerful Dark Lord, Darth Vader, is back as Sideshow Collectibles reveals their newest Premium Format Figure. This design captures Vader from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and he is displayed on Mustafar themed base. Standing roughly 25″ tall, this mighty Sith Lord is shown with his red lightsaber in his hand, ignited, and ready to begin his descent into the Dark Side of the Force. Sideshow Collectibles did include light-up parts and a couple of swappable parts, such as a different posed right arm. Darth Vader will also have a fabric cape and tunic with wired lining, so collectors can customize the pose of him how they like. The Star Wars Darth Vader Premium Format Figure from Sideshow Collectible is priced at $650. He is set to unleash the full power of the Dark Side between April – June of 2022, with pre-orders already live and located here.
Datil, NMPosted by
Datil News Beat

Take a look at these homes on the market in Datil

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: High up in the beautiful Horse Mountain area, you will find this really nice custom 2 story home. Approx 2600 sq.ft.Downstairs is a great room with both a wood burning and pellet stove, master bedroom and bath, kitchen and large dining/entertainment room, laundry room and a beautiful covered deck with great views.Upstairs you will find another large bedroom with bathroom, an office, a storage room (unfinished), and another bedroom with 1/2 bath. There is an unfinished deck off the second story, and a lookout area near the roof. Views are unequaled..The bathrooms are tiled. The floors are carpet, laminates, and Saltillo tile. In addition, there is a basement workshop and a 1-gar garage.A new septic system, and 20 gall/min well are installed. Last Frontier does not have C&R's. By<p><strong>For open house information, contact Helga Baughn, Datilland Properties at 505-209-0274</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU291dGh3ZXN0JTIwTUxTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLUdBQVJOTS05OTIxMTclMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> Nestled under Horse Mountain, this custom built home is located approximately 25 miles southwest of Datil, NM and is situated on 11 secluded acres. Containing 750 square feet the house was artfully designed by a local builder in 2002. The floor plan contains an open living area, kitchen, closet laundry room, 2 bedrooms, one full bath and a loft area that allows impressive views of the surrounding mountains. Heating is provided by a wood burning stove and a electric wood heater. The abundance of trees and locked entrance gate allows complete privacy. There are no Covenants or Restrictions.<p><strong>For open house information, contact E. Marie Lee, Datilland Properties at 505-209-0274</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU291dGh3ZXN0JTIwTUxTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLUdBQVJOTS05OTEzNTUlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> Situated on a hill top, surrounded by 65 acres, you will find this beautiful mountain home. The appr 420 sq.ft. living room has a 25 ft high cathedral ceiling, clad in wood, with recessed lighting and a ceiling fan. The dining area's 5 bay windows allow for a spectacular views. Downstairs you will find the living area, kitchen, dining room, walled front door entry, laundry area and master bedrm and full bath. The upstairs contains another bedroom and full bath, as well as a large sleeping/sitting loft. The large covered patio area will ensure pleasant outdoor living during the summer months.The 42x30 detached garage is situated on a concrete slab. It is heated with a woodburning stove. The ceiling is insulated. Electricity installed. The garage contains a large workshop, plenty of roo<p><strong>For open house information, contact Helga Baughn, Datilland Properties at 505-209-0274</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU291dGh3ZXN0JTIwTUxTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLUdBQVJOTS05ODg1NTklMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> A precious hand-built 3-tiered gem is nestled in the mountains under the dark stargazing-sky neighboring the Very Large Array. Primarily built of red & white oak, this cabin features several natural luminous skylights, an elevated ceiling, covered wrap-around porch, large scenic hot tub, & panoramic views from various angles of the home & property. The nearly 26 acres also encapsulates a fenced in garden, an over 3900 sq ft insulated, cement slab floor shop currently housing an auto body restoration business. Attached is an additional 1200+ sq ft heated workshop as well. If that weren't all, the property also contains a 1500+ sq ft game/meat processing bldg equipped with a walk-in cooler, a walk-in freezer, 70 sq ft kill shed, and over 700 sq ft, 3-sided equipment shed.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Amy Elizabeth Jarjusey, EXP Realty LLC at 505-554-3873</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU291dGh3ZXN0JTIwTUxTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLUdBQVJOTS05ODgzOTclMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate>
Houston, TXhot969boston.com

‘Darth Vader House’ for Sale In Houston For Almost 5 Million

If you live in the Houston, Texas area, have a lot of money, and love the dark side of Star Wars, there is a perfect home for you called “The Darth Vader House.”. Just listed on the market, the 4-bedroom, 5 bathroom house has 7,040 square feet of living space, but it’s the unique front structure that stands out thanks to its near-spitting image of the onyx helmet donned by the most famous ‘Star Wars’ villain.
Houston, TXA.V. Club

Houston home inspired by Darth Vader's head now up for sale

Many have tried to get inside Darth Vader’s head, including, most notably, his creator, George Lucas, who made three prequel movies showing the once-imposing Star Wars villain as a pod-racing, baby-murdering, sand-hating youth. Now, enterprising fans with a desire to more literally live within the dark lord’s noggin and who have a spare $4.3 million kicking around can buy a house designed to kind of look like his creepy space helmet.
Real EstateHighsnobiety

This Darth Vader House Is Proof That You Can't Buy Taste

On Houston's University Boulevard sits a contemporary masterpiece, a house fit for the greatest villain the galaxy, 50 Cent—er, I mean, Darth Vader. The bizarre property, known to many as “The Darth Vader House,” has recently hit the market for $4.3 million, according to a listing by Sotheby's International Realty. Realtors usually brag that "there's nothing like it" about the properties they're showing but with the Star Wars-themed house, there really is nothing like it.
Real Estateislandernews.com

$15 million private island with underground tunnel hits the market

A private island on Lake Minnetonka, Minnesota, has just listed for $15 million. What’s unique is that to get to the house, the owner will use an underground tunnel — complete with car wash — leading to an eight-car garage. According to the listing, the entrance isn’t the home’s only...
Real EstateTMZ.com

'Training Day' House Up for Sale at Over $1 Million

A piece of movie history is going up for sale ... the iconic house from "Training Day" just hit the market. The 3-bedroom home, tucked away on a cul-de-sac near Dodger Stadium, is up for sale at a cool $1,149,000 ... and it's where memorable scenes for the movie starring Denzel Washington and Ethan Hawke were filmed.
Comicsfanthatracks.com

Look inside the covers of Darth Vader #12

Brought to us by writer Greg Pak, artist Guiu Vilanova wrapped in a cover by Aaron Kuder comes Darth Vader #12, landing in your local comic shop or establishment of choice on 26th May. In StarWars.com’s exclusive preview of Star Wars: Darth Vader #12 — part of Marvel’s epic crossover...
Real Estatewallstreetdaily.com

Time Is Still on Our Side in This Crazy Housing Market

It’s a good thing my wife took her sweet time on this one… because taking her time made us an extra $100,000. My wife bought a house near our home in Florida three years ago. Her plan was to renovate it and sell it for a profit. (She actually likes putting on the tool belt, firing up the compressor, and doing much of the work herself.)
MoviesSan Angelo LIVE!

The Dark Side

OPINION — Well, the Russians have done it again. Which is really no surprise to those of us who grew up during the Cold War. Not that war was actually cold, but it was called the Cold War because all the good names for war had already been taken. And the Cold War wasn’t actually war. It was basically The U.S. and Russia having a big staring contest, to see which country would blink first and fire a bunch of nuclear ICBMs at the other country. So a generation of children grew up with bomb drills, where everyone in schools would crawl under their desks for a while, because of the well-known fact that a school desk is adequate protection against nuclear attack. I’m still vague on how that works.
Shoppingjedinews.com

Pre-Order Sideshow Darth Vader (300795) Premium Format Figure

Previewed earlier this month during their Star Wars Day 2021 Fan Week, Sideshow Collectibles is now accepting pre-orders for their new Darth Vader (300795) Premium Format Figure. Standing over two feet tall in all his black armored glory, this resin Vader figure carries a price tag of $650 and is slated to begin shipping out to customers during the April 2022 – June 2022 time frame.
Video Gamespsu.com

Get A First Look At The Dark Pictures: House Of Ashes Gameplay

Bandai Namco has lifted the lid on the gameplay for The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes, the third game in the anthology series. The gameplay showcases a scene from the game and also reveals some of the new features you can expect. We got the chance to preview the experience earlier this week and came away impressed with the smoother gameplay experience SuperMassive games is creating.
Oakwood, OHPosted by
Dayton Business Journal

Luxury Oakwood home hits market for $1.5M

A luxury home in Oakwood is for sale for $1.475 million. The home at 218 Haver Road includes over 6,000 square feet, and was built in 1928. The house has five bedrooms, four full bathrooms and one half bathroom. Special features include: refurbished barrel ceiling with detailing; updated light fixtures; original fireplace and French doors; an original organ; several porches; chef's kitchen with Viking ovens; and a new mud room.
Florida Statefolioweekly.com

Night Crawlers: A Look At the Dark Side of Northeast Florida

This feature was pulled from the Folio archives. It was originally published on December 9, 2003. Insomnia, crime, sex, and caffeine: The four food groups of after-hours life in Notheast Florida. For one 24-hour period in late October, a group of local journalism students canvassed the region's nocturnal landscape, interviewing its denizens and exploring its underbelly.
Moviesimpulsegamer.com

Star Wars: Darth Vader #12 (2020) Review

After last time anything would be an improvement, but let’s not get into that now. Darth Vader proves how stubborn he is by refusing anaesthetic when he is getting operated on and when he passes out from the pain he remembers the first time he came across Han Solo. Feels...