Memorial Day Weekend things to do: Gateway Theatre popcorn, Foxy Brown and Vanilla Ice are back!

This is the first three-day weekend in more than a year that feels like before, in some ways better than before: The Gateway Theatre reopens after a thorough cleaning and spiffing up, with the promise of substantial upgrades ahead, and the Foxy Brown restaurant debuts in a sweet new space on Saturday.

But there’s also an improved attitude (on my part, at least) to not take so much of what is going on in South Florida for granted. Let’s have a new drink in a new place this weekend, catch a local band, hang out in a new town. And encourage old friends to come along.

Butter ‘em up

Fort Lauderdale’s Gateway Theatre reopens this weekend with John Krasinski’s spooky thriller “ A Quiet Place Part II ” and new management from the Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival. Which prompts one obvious question from fans of the 70-year-old theater: Did they mess with the popcorn ? No way, says FLIFF prez Gregory von Hausch . “Whenever I post something [about the reopening], somebody expresses their love for it or they say, ‘You better not do anything to that popcorn!’” he says, laughing. “One of the reasons why it’s got such a following is because they use real butter. We’re not going to tinker with that formula.” For information on films screening at the Gateway this weekend, visit FLIFF.com/gateway .

Feeling Foxy?

Long one of the best-kept secrets on the downtown Fort Lauderdale restaurant scene , the Foxy Brown will reopen with Saturday brunch in a larger, more glamorous location at 476 N. Federal Highway (the former Good Spirits). Because it’s from Be Nice Restaurants group , certain things can be assumed: Dishes will be thoughtfully prepared and presented; staff will be warm and attentive; the vibe will be unpretentious. But you also should know the new Foxy Brown has upgraded with a large patio and a large parking garage (entrance on the northeast corner of the building). Visit MyFoxyBrown.com .

Beach party

Hard to get more normal than the Great American Beach Party , returning to Fort Lauderdale beach 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Saturday. Along with an airborne paratrooper tribute (2-2:30 p.m.), highlights include performances by Josh Rowand’s Pitbull of Blues band (noon-2 p.m.) and rock-reggae locals Big Harvest (3-4:15p.m.), along with national country act Lonestar , with new lead singer Drew Womack (4:45-6:15 p.m.). Parking is tricky around Las Olas Oceanside Park , so consider $5 Water Taxi service from the Stranahan House and the Galleria . Visit FortLauderdale.gov/gabp .

Wailin’ and drinkin’

Good to start the weekend with a palate cleanser: Mark Dubin and Dan Bonebrake bring the irreverent charms of the Honest Liars to Tarpon River Brewing in Fort Lauderdale 8 p.m. Friday, performing “our favorites from Haggard & Cash, Waylon & Buck, Gram & the Stones and all the ones in between.” It’s those in-between parts where things get crazy. Visit Facebook.com/TarponRiverBrewing .

Weekend beers

Memorial Day Weekend is a good time to visit the tap room at Mike Halker ’s veteran-owned Due South Brewing in Boynton Beach , and any time is a good time for me to crack open a can of their Category 3 IPA . It’s a middle-of-the-road pour (5.1 ABV), because sometimes you’re going for volume. Due South has a wide range, from Saigon Blonde (4.2 ABV with cucumber, jalapeño and lime) to the spooky Ghost Ship (the blend of bourbon-barrel-aged Mr. Crowley Barleywine and Mariana Trench Imperial Stout checks in at 11 ABV). Don’t forget, Savoury Eats food truck is a fixture outside. Visit DueSouthBrewing.com .

Want your ’90s back?

DJ Johnny Quest hosts the I Want My 90′s Back concert 7 p.m. Friday on Old School Square in downtown Delray Beach , featuring Vanilla Ice, Stevie B, 2 Live Crew and DJ Laz . Tickets to the socially distanced show are available in pods of four people at a table. Cost is $125 per table. Yes, there is room to dance in the pod. Visit OldSchoolSquare.org .

Rooftop party

DJ-producer A-Trak , the globetrotter best known here for his Fool’s Gold Day Off festivals, will highlight Sunday’s edition of the monthly Rooftop Sessions at the Restaurant People’s Rooftop @1WLO in downtown Fort Lauderdale . Admission is free to the 4-midnight gathering, though reservations are encouraged. Private table seating costs $50 per person. Visit RoofTop1WLO.com .

Want your ’80s back?

To quote the Purple Bard, let’s go crazy. Venerable music club Respectable Street in downtown West Palm Beach will host another edition of the Best ’80s Prom Ever on Sunday night, the first since 2019. Tickets are $5 in advance at Best80sProm.eventbrite.com . Dress cheesy. Visit Facebook.com/RespectableStreet .

New on Clematis

Clematis Social is nightlife impresario Cleve Mash ’s new spot in downtown West Palm Beach (in the old Pawnshop space at 219 Clematis St.), with grand-opening festivities on Friday highlighted by a performance from Grammy-winning French DJ-producer Cedric Gervais (Lana del Rey’s “Summertime Sadness”). Gervais tickets cost $30. Visit ClematisSocialWPB.com .

Want your ’70s back?

Like you, probably, I prefer the exhilaration of discovering new music, better if it’s by someone local who I can see perform often. (Lately I have been listening to the recent EP by Jaialai , “ As Sweet As I Was .” ) But I don’t mind admitting that there’s something joyful about the retro weave of guitar and harmonies produced by local Boston tribute band Smokin’ on songs such as “More Than a Feeling,” “Something About You” and “Rock & Roll Band.” Smokin’ plays a familiar stage 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Galuppi’s in Pompano Beach . Admission is free. Reservations not a bad idea. Visit Galuppis.com .

Staff writer Ben Crandell can be reached at bcrandell@sunsentinel.com .