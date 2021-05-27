newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

Topping off ceremony held for Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Nashville

By Melanie Layden, Joe Wenzel
WSMV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A topping off ceremony for one of the tallest buildings in Music City was held on Thursday morning. Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Nashville on 1st Avenue stands at more than 540 feet tall. The skyscraper is visible from 360 degrees around Nashville, according to developers.

www.wsmv.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate#Hotel Amenities#Music City#Wsmv#Congress Group#Ceremony#Lavish Amenities#Tn#1st Avenue#Finishes#Team Members#Developers#Concrete Plates#Ceo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
Nashville, TNBrewbound.com

Monday Night Brewing to Open Nashville Taproom Late 2021

NASHVILLE, TN – Monday Night Brewing (“MNB”) is poised to open its first Tennessee taproom in East Germantown later this year. The space is currently under construction within the historic Neuhoff District and will feature a diverse taplist, expansive outdoor spaces, and a distinctive food and beverage program. MNB’s taproom...
Nashville, TNshoppingcenterbusiness.com

Continental Realty Acquires 111 Broadway in Downtown Nashville for $36 Million

Nashville, Tenn. — Continental Realty Corp. (CRC) has acquired 111 Broadway, a 50,303-square-foot, mixed-use property in downtown Nashville. Tower Investments Inc. sold the property for $36 million. The four-tenant building is 100 percent leased to tenants including Rock Bottom Brewery, Wyndham-Margaritaville Vacation Club, Glen Campbell Museum and Platinum Cos. Constructed in 1930, the three-story property has been renovated over the past five years, including improvements to the roof, windows, exterior and elevator systems.
Franklin, TNPosted by
Community Impact Nashville

Big Bad Breakfast now open in Franklin

Big Bad Breakfast opened in early May at 1201 Liberty Pike, Ste. 101, Franklin, at the Liberty Station building. The restaurant, which also operates a location in Nashville, offers breakfast and lunch, serving signature dishes such as shrimp and grits, house-cured Tabasco brown sugar bacon, chicken and waffles, biscuits and breakfast skillets.
Tennessee StatePosted by
Only In Tennessee

See Your Favorite Bands At The Bonnaroo Farm’s New Summer Concert Series In Tennessee

The summer months in Tennessee promise endless opportunities for fun, from festivals and cook-outs to patio dining and live music shows. Of course, one of the most popular is the Bonnaroo music festival. Known to rival Coachella in California, Bonnaroo began in 2002 and has since expanded into what is now a 700-acre grand event. […] The post See Your Favorite Bands At The Bonnaroo Farm’s New Summer Concert Series In Tennessee appeared first on Only In Your State.
Davidson County, TNnashvillelifestyles.com

Spring of New Beginnings

Spring is here, and new beginnings are just around the corner, with Jones communities popping up all around the Middle Tennessee area. If you’re in the market for a new house, the Jones Company is ready to accommodate your needs, with customizable homes starting in the $300,000 range. Welcome Home.
Nashville, TNWTVF

The Sami Cone Show: May 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The May 2021 episode of The Sami Cone Show is getting you ready for a healthy summer filled with family fun. We start by sharing about Nashville summer freebies and how to plan for summer expenses. Then we learn how to boost metabolism in our 40’s and 50’s. We’re also previewing the first large-scale arts event to return to Nashville. And I talk with TV personality and author, Chrys Howard, about being a Rockstar Grandparent.
Nashville, TNsoundslikenashville.com

Ashley McBryde Plots Massive This Town Talks Tour

Ashley McBryde is headed back to the road, as the “One Night Standards” hit maker and self-professed live-performance junkie plots her This Town Talks Tour. A lengthy theater and club run with 37 dates in total, McBryde’s onstage return will kick off June 12 in Roanoke, Virginia, and stretches clear into next year. She’ll wrap things up in Cleveland, Ohio, on January 15 — but not before her first headlining gigs at Nashville’s famous Ryman Auditorium (two nights), plus stops at New York City’s Irving Plaza, The Wiltern in Los Angeles and more. Supporting acts include Morgan Wade, Priscilla Block, Adam Hambrick and Ray Fulcher.
Nashville, TNsoundslikenashville.com

Alan Jackson: From the Mailroom to Superstardom

Alan Jackson has been “keeping it country” for more than 30 years, and he shows no signs of letting up on that path. Signifying that you can’t pull the stops on a hard working country man, Jackson is back at it, releasing his first new studio album in six years on May 14th. And like the tall, lanky star himself, the album, titled Where Have You Gone, comes in a big package, loaded with 21 songs, 15 of those from his own pen.
Nashville, TNNashville Post

Bradley names new Nashville leader

Attorney Lauren Jacques is the new managing partner of Bradley Arant Boult Cummings’ Nashville office. She succeeds Lela Hollabaugh, who oversaw the Nashville office since 2015 and is staying on as a litigation partner. Jacques first joined Bradley in 2011, after graduating from Vanderbilt Law School, and was named a partner in 2019. Her practice is focused on health care transactions and health care regulatory matters. She has served on the planning committee for the Nashville Council of Health Care Attorneys and the board of local nonprofit The New Beginnings Center.
Nashville, TNNashville Post

Chestnut Hill properties offered for about $3.1M

Two nondescript industrial buildings located in Chestnut Hill have been offered for sale for a collective $3,135,000. One of the buildings (pictured), opened in 1976 and offering 5,540 square feet, is listed for $1,385,000. It is located at 1029 Third Ave. S. and is home to M&M Lighting Supply. The other structure, opened in 1960 and spanning 7,000 square feet, is listed for $1,750,000. Facing Nashville City Cemetery, it has an address of 1034 Fourth Ave. S. and accommodates Fears Construction.
Franklin, TNPosted by
Nashville Business Journal

Franklin apartments sell for $100 million

A Los Angeles real estate firm paid $100 million for a Franklin apartment complex, Nashville Post reported. TruAmerica Multifamily now owns Viera Cool Springs, which has 468 residences, according to the Post. The sale price is equal to around $214,000 per unit. The two-building complex last sold for $44 million in 2013, according to Williamson County records.
Tennessee StatePosted by
Only In Tennessee

Knoxville’s Market Square Has Something For Everyone And Is The Perfect Spot To Be In Tennessee

The city of Knoxville is perhaps best known for being the hometown of the University of Tennessee, but it actually boasts a deep history and heritage as one of the preeminent cities in the state. Of course, when you visit, it’s necessary to plan out exactly where you’re going to go, and we have one […] The post Knoxville’s Market Square Has Something For Everyone And Is The Perfect Spot To Be In Tennessee appeared first on Only In Your State.
Nashville, TNthebluegrasssituation.com

LISTEN: The Steel Woods, “Baby Slow Down”

In Their Words: “‘Baby Slow Down’ is a song written from the perspective of a mother whose child has lost his or her way. She can see the path of the thing she loves most is getting rocky, so to speak, and knows she must intervene. Rowdy would tell the story of the car wreck he had one night headed home from a show the two of us had played about an hour outside of Nashville. It had been snowing and the roads were slick so when his mom told him, ‘baby, slow down’ the following day, he said, ‘I wasn’t even speeding,’ to which she replied, ‘No, in life, in everything, just slow down.’ I think too many times parents can see their kids heading down a path of destruction and never say anything in fear of rejection and resentment. I, for one, am glad that’s not the kind of parents I had, and I know Rowdy would say the same for his.” — Wes Bayliss, The Steel Woods.
Tennessee Statewivk.com

Cicadas in Parts of East Tennessee

They’re here … After 17 years, cicadas are back and invading our area. The Brood X (Ten) cicadas are back in East Tennessee. Our TV News Partner, WVLT spoke to Knoxville resident Rachel Machette who recently found thousands of cicadas in her yard. The Brood X (Ten) cicadas are also on the side of the home, on cars, and on a number of trees and bushes. Experts say venomous copperhead snakes love to snack on cicadas and are they are here in Tennessee.