Memphis, TN

Cumulus Memphis Set to Launch New Talk Radio Station, News Talk 98.9 “THE ROAR OF MEMPHIS”, Official Radio Home of Memphis Tiger Athletics

By Wanja
radiofacts.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCUMULUS MEDIA announces that Memphis radio station WKIM-FM will launch as the all-new News Talk 98.9 “THE ROAR OF MEMPHIS”, the official flagship radio station for the University of Memphis Tigers. In a multi-year deal, with Memphis Athletics and its multimedia rightsholder, Tiger Sports Properties, Cumulus Memphis will air every football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball came on THE ROAR OF MEMPHIS starting in August, though the station’s official launch day is America’s birthday, July 4 th .

radiofacts.com
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Sports
