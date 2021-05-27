After repeated ATF warnings, gun dealers can count on the agency to back off; sometimes firearms flow to criminals
Brian Freskos, Daniel Nass and Alain Stephens, The Trace; Nick Penzenstadler, USA TODAY. On Main Street in Man, West Virginia, a woman marched through the front door of Uncle Sam’s Loans, a cavernous pawn shop packed with hunting bows, fishing lures and camping supplies for the residents of this small Appalachian town. Behind the counter hung the linchpin of Uncle Sam’s business: guns.www.recordnet.com