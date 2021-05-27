newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

Photojournalist, gay rights pioneer Kay Lahusen dies at 91

By MICHAEL RUBINKAM
Posted by 
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DgHNV_0aDiTWob00

Kay Lahusen, a pioneering gay rights activist who chronicled the movement’s earliest days through her photography and writing, has died. She was 91.

Known as the first openly gay U.S. photojournalist, Lahusen died Wednesday at Chester County Hospital outside Philadelphia, following a brief illness.

Together with her partner, the late activist Barbara Gittings, Lahusen advocated for gay civil rights years before the 1969 Stonewall uprising in New York helped launch the modern LGBTQ era. She captured widely published images of some of the nation's first protests.

Lahusen “was the first photojournalist in our community,” said Mark Segal, a friend of more than 50 years and founder and publisher of the Philadelphia Gay News. “Practically every photo we have of that time is from Kay.”

Lahusen photographed a series of gay rights demonstrations held in front of Philadelphia's Independence Hall each July 4 from 1965 to 1969 — and was a marcher herself, carrying signs that said "First Class Citizenship for Homosexuals" and "End Official Persecution of Homosexuals." She documented gay rights protests at the White House and the Pentagon.

"Whatever the Founding Fathers envisioned as the rights and privileges of our citizens, we wanted for ourselves as well," she told WHYY for a 2015 commemoration. "Somebody had to get out and show their face in public and proclaim things and be aggressive."

Lahusen's life partner, Gittings, was one of the nation's most prominent lesbian activists and co-organizer of the “Annual Reminder” pickets in Philadelphia.

They had met in 1961 at a picnic held by Daughters of Bilitis, the first known lesbian organization in the U.S. whose East Coast chapter Gittings had founded. Lahusen was arts editor and shot groundbreaking cover photos of gay women for the group's national publication, The Ladder, which Gittings edited.

Lahusen also was a founding member of the Gay Activists Alliance and photographed that group’s protests, called “zaps.” She was there for Philadelphia’s first gay pride march in 1972. Under the pseudonym Kay Tobin, she co-authored a 1972 book, “The Gay Crusaders,” which profiled the movement’s early leaders.

Lahusen and Gittings also took part in the campaign that led to the American Psychiatric Association’s 1973 decision to drop homosexuality from its list of mental disorders.

Lahusen and Gittings were a couple for 46 years. After Gittings' 2007 death, Lahusen spent her later years in a retirement home in Kennett Square, where she gave interviews, helped maintain Gittings' legacy and kept alive the history of the early gay civil rights movement.

“Stonewall was not the first thing, that's what she would tell you,” said her friend, Judith Armstrong. “The history is there and the history she definitely wanted to be preserved. ... She wanted the story to be out there.”

The New York Public Library houses an extensive collection of Gittings and Lahusen's papers and photographs.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
33K+
Followers
45K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Gittings
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gay Community#Homosexuality#Photojournalist#Lgbtq#White Women#Civil Rights#Chester County Hospital#The Philadelphia Gay News#Pentagon#Whyy#The Associated Press#White House#Daughters Of Bilitis#Gay Rights Demonstrations#Gay Rights Protests#Gay Women#Stonewall#Homosexuals#Kennett Square
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Society
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Minoritiesthevintagenews.com

Meet Public Universal Friend, America’s First Nonbinary Celebrity

Public Universal Friend sounds like a virtual assistant, but they were actually what we would call “nonbinary” today, and they lived through the late 18th and early 19th centuries. Terms such as nonbinary weren’t in use back then. However, Public Universal Friend — or “the Friend” as they were also...
MinoritiesHuffingtonPost

Alix Dobkin, Musician And Pioneering Lesbian Activist, Dies At 80

NEW YORK (AP) — The lesbian singer and feminist activist who appeared in an iconic and recently resurgent 1975 photo wearing a t-shirt that read “The Future is Female,” has died. Alix Dobkin of Woodstock, New York, was 80. An early leader in the music scene for lesbians and women,...
CelebritiesDerrick

Pioneering comic Paul Mooney, a writer for Pryor, dies at 79

NEW YORK (AP) — Paul Mooney, a boundary-pushing comedian who was Richard Pryor's longtime writing partner and whose sage, incisive musings on racism and American life made him a revered figure in stand-up, has died. He was 79. Cassandra Williams, Mooney's publicist, said he died Wednesday morning at his home...
Kentucky Statewcn247.com

Kentucky ties to Baptist kids agency at risk over gay rights

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A cultural clash pitting religious beliefs against gay rights has jeopardized Kentucky’s long-running relationship with a foster care and adoption agency affiliated with the Baptist church that serves some of the state’s most vulnerable children. The standoff revolves around a clause banning discrimination based on sexual orientation. It has Sunrise Children’s Services refusing to sign a new contract with the state. Sunrise officials are concerned it would compel them to violate religious principles by sponsoring same-sex couples as foster or adoptive parents. Supporters of the provision see it as a safeguard against discrimination. It’s another round in a broader fight in states and the courts over religious liberty and LGBTQ rights.
New York City, NYtherealdeal.com

Sol Arker, affordable housing pioneer, dies at 73

Sol Arker, who embraced affordable housing as the head of the Arker Companies, died Monday after a battle with cancer. He was 73. Working alongside his father, Arker began acquiring affordable housing assets in 1989. Over time, the company amassed more than 10,000 affordable units across New York City. “The...
Slingerlands, NYTimes Union

Pioneering radio host Stevi Swire dies at 88

Stevi Swire, who was so verbally skilled that she talked her way into being the first woman to host a radio talk show in the Capital Region and whose capacity for friendship was such that she was in a book club with the same people for 40 years, died Tuesday of natural causes.
MinoritiesNME

Ted Nugent claims systemic racism has been “fixed” in the US

Ted Nugent claims that systemic racism does not exist in the US. In a new video posted by the conservative rocker and his wife Shemane, he described “systemic racism” as a “lie”. “There is no systemic racism. It’s a lie. There isn’t any systemic racism. We fixed that. It’s 2021,...
MinoritiesLiterary Hub

Read the open letter calling out transphobia in the British book industry.

Members of Britain’s publishing industry have written an open letter to the British publishing news site The Bookseller stating that “transphobia is still perfectly acceptable in the British book industry” and calling on publishers to educate themselves on trans issues as well as make “quiet statements of acceptance.” The open letter, titled “The Paradox of Tolerance,” compared transphobic language to other forms of discrimination and condemned the both-sides-ism of publishing transphobic material in the name of tolerating diverse viewpoints.
Visual Artseattlepi.com

Historian Uncovers "Lost" Modernist Home Once Exhibited at MoMA

The legacy of architect Gregory Ain has a number of components, including demonstrating that great design and socially conscious housing could be one and the same. A 2017 article at Artsy argued convincingly that Ain had never really gotten his due, in part due to his running afoul of the FBI during the Red Scare. One element of that, the article noted, involved a high-profile home he’d designed for exhibition at MoMA in 1950 — which disappeared after the house’s stint in MoMA’s garden was over.
MinoritiesPost-Bulletin

Fear breeds bravery as LGBT+ S.Africans resist 'war on queerness'

SEBOKENG, South Africa (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Three months ago, Chippa Mohanoe's fiancée was stabbed in the neck and killed in front of their neighbours in South Africa's Sebokeng township. Every day since, Mohanoe had to push past his fear of a repeat punishment for being trangender, hoping a high...
Real Estatebizjournals

Marvin Weissberg, pioneering developer behind much of modern Rosslyn, has died

Marvin Weissberg, a herald of Northern Virginia development whose portfolio of early projects still mark Rosslyn's modern skyline, has died. He was 94. The founder of Weissberg Investment Corp. passed away Monday at his home in Annapolis of complications from Covid-19, daughter Nina Weissberg confirmed. Weissberg, born in New York but raised in D.C., launched his commercial real estate career in 1953 after returning from service in the U.S. Army, becoming one of the first developers behind Rosslyn's evolution.
MinoritiesSlate

ACT UP History and Queer Portraits

This month, Christina, Bryan, and Rumaan are joined by Sarah Schulman, whose new book Let the Record Show sets out to correct inaccurate representations of ACT UP New York, its tactics, and its philosophy of direct action in response to the AIDS epidemic. Then they discuss three collections of photographs of LGBTQ people. Who are they for, and will they be seen by the people who need them most?