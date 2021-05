FAIRFAX — Colchester Boys' Varsity Lacrosse played their last away game of the 2021 season on Friday afternoon, claiming a 9-6 win over BFA Fairfax. The first half of the game was a back and forth affair, with the Lakers coming out on top by a score of 5-4. In the second half, the Lakers netted another goal early, but the Bullets rallied with a pair of goals.