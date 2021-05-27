Cancel
TV Series

Elisabeth Moss

Elisabeth Moss on Portraying Life After Trauma in 'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 4. [This story contains spoilers to the seventh episode of The Handmaid's Tale's fourth season, "Home."] Since season one of The Handmaid's Tale, viewers have been rooting for Elisabeth Moss' June…. Samira Wiley on 'The Handmaid's Tale' Reunion...

Why 'Handmaid's Tale' Star Elisabeth Moss Shot June's 'Cathartic' Testimony in One Long Take

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for Episode 408 of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” titled “Testimony.”) Elisabeth Moss pulled double duty for Wednesday’s episode of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” sitting in the director’s chair for the hour, which saw her character June give her well-overdue testimony against her former captors, Fred and Serena Joy Waterford (Joseph Fiennes and Yvonne Strahovski). And being behind the camera meant Moss had two perspectives to think about while delivering that monologue detailing the atrocities the Waterfords inflicted upon her during the first three seasons of the Hulu drama.
TV & Videospostperspective.com

The Handmaid’s Tale Director Elisabeth Moss on Love of Post and VFX

Elisabeth Moss, who stars as June Osborne in the multi-Emmy Award-winning Hulu series The Handmaid’s Tale, has made her her directing debut on the show’s fourth season. With its dark themes of civil war, disease and pollution, economic chaos and power-crazed leaders, the show seems tailor-made for the COVID-19 era.
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

Elisabeth Moss on Why She Chose Now to Direct Several Pivotal 'The Handmaid's Tale' Episodes

When Elisabeth Moss chose the third episode of “The Handmaid’s Tale” Season 4 to mark her directorial debut, she did so because she wanted the challenge of taking characters she knew so well to new places — literally and physically. But when she chose the season’s eighth episode, “Testimony,” as the next one to helm, it was because she was looking for another challenge.
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore to Star in Todd Haynes’ Next Film ‘May December’

Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore are set to star in the next film from “Carol” director Todd Haynes, a drama titled “May December.”. Haynes is directing the film based on a script by Samy Burch (with a story by Burch and Alex Mechanik) and production is set to begin next year. It’ll be the sixth time that Moore and Haynes have worked together, including on her Oscar-nominated performance in “Far From Heaven.”
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

Nicole Kidman welcomes Nine Perfect Strangers in trailer for new Hulu series

Hulu has released a trailer for the upcoming drama series Nine Perfect Strangers. Based on Liane Moriarty’s (Big Little Lies) novel of the same name, it follows a group of nine city dwellers that attend a wellness retreat, led by the mysterious Masha, in an effort to put themselves on the path to a better way of living; watch it here…
Vanessa Kirby

Vanessa Kirby

Vanessa Kirby in ‘Italian Studies’: Film Review | Tribeca 2021. The Oscar-nominated British actress plays a writer struck with sudden memory loss as she drifts through New York City encountering teenagers in Adam Leon's enigmatic experiment. Rotterdam Film Festival Unveils 2021 Lineup. The International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) has unveiled...
TV SeriesPaste Magazine

Hulu's Creepy Nine Perfect Strangers Series Showcases Its Star-Studded Cast in First Trailer

Ready for something like The Undoing or Big Little Lies Part 2? Not the actual Part 2 (or Season 2), which was a major disappointment, but rather a new collaboration from author Liane Moriarty, writer David E. Kelley, and star Nicole Kidman: Nine Perfect Strangers. Based on Moriarty’s bestselling book, the series “will take place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this 10-day retreat is the resort’s director, Masha, a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine ‘perfect’ strangers have no idea what is about to hit them.”
Beauty & FashionEssence

Pyer Moss Releases Short Film Starring Tracee Ellis Ross

Watch the third installment of its “Always Sold Out” Series. Following the announcements of returning back to the fashion calendar including New York Fashion Week this September and in Paris for Fall/Winter 2021/2022, Pyer Moss is continuing to roll out witty content in promotion for the collections to come. Right...
Los Angeles, CAflaunt.com

Jacob Elordi | And May The Moss Rise to Meet Your Feet

Close your eyes and picture this. Near actor Jacob Elordi’s home in Brisbane, Australia lies a lush rainforest, untouched by human hands. This is where Elordi spent a lot of his time thinking during the pandemic. Elordi walks barefoot through the forest, letting the mud, leaves, and mulch create a soft pillow below his feet. It’s here where he finds his escape, amongst the thick golden gum trees densely packed together and the warm, wet air. At the end of the path, he reaches a sparkling waterfall. The water makes a thunderous sound as it crashes down below, creating a frothy white pool. Elordi observes the electric blue prawns that play hide and seek amongst the rocks and dives into the refreshing cool water. The shock of the cold plunge erases all stressful or laden thoughts, wipes away impurities, until Elordi is in a complete state of ecstasy. He lets the water gently handle him, he shares, and he knows he is where he is meant to be.
TV & VideosComing Soon!

Physical Trailer: Bridesmaids’ Rose Byrne Stars in New Apple TV+ Series

Apple TV+ has released the official Physical trailer for their newest comedy-drama series, featuring Golden Globe nominee Rose Byrne as an ’80s housewife who finds power and self-confidence in teaching aerobics. The video features Byrne’s Sheila, who’s on the verge of breaking down due to the pressures and anxieties that came with being underappreciated by her family. After discovering that aerobics is a very helpful stress outlet, she’ll soon realize that there’s potential business success in becoming a fitness instructor. The half-hour dark comedy is scheduled to make its debut on Friday, June 18. Check out the video in the player below!
Celebritiesbuffalonynews.net

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis reunite

Washington [US], June 12 (ANI): Get your martinis ready because the ladies of 'Sex and the City' are back in action for the upcoming revival! Actors Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis recently reunited for the first table read of HBO Max's hotly-anticipated revival. Parker posted a string...