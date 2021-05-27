Elisabeth Moss

Close your eyes and picture this. Near actor Jacob Elordi’s home in Brisbane, Australia lies a lush rainforest, untouched by human hands. This is where Elordi spent a lot of his time thinking during the pandemic. Elordi walks barefoot through the forest, letting the mud, leaves, and mulch create a soft pillow below his feet. It’s here where he finds his escape, amongst the thick golden gum trees densely packed together and the warm, wet air. At the end of the path, he reaches a sparkling waterfall. The water makes a thunderous sound as it crashes down below, creating a frothy white pool. Elordi observes the electric blue prawns that play hide and seek amongst the rocks and dives into the refreshing cool water. The shock of the cold plunge erases all stressful or laden thoughts, wipes away impurities, until Elordi is in a complete state of ecstasy. He lets the water gently handle him, he shares, and he knows he is where he is meant to be.