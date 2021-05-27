Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Bod Brief: Date night at Fire Me Up Ceramics

By About the Writer
washburnreview.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFire Me Up Ceramics is hosting a date night for couples on the last Friday of each month. This month’s event will be held on May 28, from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm. Date Night includes two hours of throwing pottery. Couples can create as many pieces as they would like within the two hours. Finished work can be picked up within a couple weeks.

washburnreview.org
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bod#Alcoholic Beverages#Ceramics#Date Night#Throwing Pottery#Couples#Fire#Finished Work
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Drinks
Related
Relationshipsspringfieldarts.org

Saturday Date Night Wheel Throwing at Creava Studio

Are you looking for a fun and unique date night experience? Have you ever wanted to try throwing a pot on the wheel, or see if you can still center a lump of clay or just want to play in the mud with the one you love...come enjoy a 2 hour adventure. You will each get a piece fired and glazed to save as a keepsake of your date.
Plymouth, MNccxmedia.org

Date Night at the Hilde in Plymouth

Summer weather is here, and Date Night at the Hilde is the perfect evening to enjoy it. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs for a free evening of live music featuring The Shane Martin Band. Make it a date night with food, beer, and wine for purchase on site. Date Night at the Hilde is Thursday, June 17 starting at 6pm for food, beverages, and lawn games, with the band at 7pm. The event is free to attend, but bring some money for refreshments from Rusty Taco and Honey & Mackie’s. Go to http://www.plymouthmn.gov/hilde for information about Date Night and about the Hilde Performance Center.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Henrico Citizen

Now What?! Date night preparation

Picture this scenario: A man asks a woman he has seen a couple of times previously to meet for impromptu drinks on a Saturday afternoon. Both have been doing yard work all morning but agree to meet in a couple of hours. The man wraps up his yard work, goes...
Kansas City, KSkcparent.com

Date Nights: Exploring the letter T in KC

It’s date night time! How about one of these “top notch” ideas?. Where can you eat amazing Greek food and break a plate after? Tasso’s of course! What began in 1976 as a gyro sandwich business run out of a tiny bar in Brookside grew into a freestanding building of its own on Wornall Road. Tasso’s is festive and fun, with live music, belly dancing and breaking plates on Fridays and Saturdays. It had been several years since my husband and I had been there, so we set off for a date night recently to enjoy some tasty food. He had the pastitio, which is pasta and ground beef topped with Béchamel sauce. I had the moussaka, which is eggplant and ground beef, also topped with Béchamel. Rice, potatoes, mixed veggies and pita bread rounded out the entrees. Everything was delicious! If you are looking for a fun and different date night, head to Tasso’s. Next time, we will definitely get the saganaki—flaming cheese served with pita bread. Opa!
Austin, TXAustin Chronicle

Ditching the Remote and Sweatpants for Date Night Again

We love each other the most, but we've also lived together for five years and worked together for 13. After spending nearly 15 months surviving a global pandemic together along with my child, a roommate, and two dogs in a small four-plex home, the fact that my boyfriend and I still genuinely like each other is definitely worth celebrating outside in the reopening world.
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

Sweetheart Time: More Than Date Nights

Reserving Sweetheart Time is a way for couples to maintain interest in each other. Special couple time feeds all the roles each partner plays. It's too easy for couple time to get squashed under all of life's demands. The idea that a couple, particularly when there are children and both...
EntertainmentNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Date Night at the Heard 2021

NBC 5 and the Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary invite you to Date Night at the Heard on Saturday, June 19, from 6:30 – 9:00 p.m. Enjoy a fun, outdoor with live music from the Blandelles, dancing, a cash bar featuring Tupps Brewery, and food trucks. NBC 5 is a proud media sponsor of Date Night at the Heard.
Greenville, OHDaily Advocate

Circle of Friends ‘Date Night’ a success

GREENVILLE — The Radiant Lighthouse Circle of Friends recently held their J C’s Coffee House Date Night Dinner, which helped raised funds to benefit the group’s ministry, outreach and Bible study. Janice Clark, Circle of Friend’s ministry leader at the Radiant Lighthouse Church, organized the date night, from setting the tables and serving the meal, to coordinating the entertainment for the evening. Through Clark’s efforts and the wonderful volunteers and Circle of Friends members who pitched in to help, the group was presented with a donation of $250.
ElectronicsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

This Nectar Pillow Keeps Me Cool and Comfortable All Night Long

Scouting Report: After upgrading my pillow to this one, I’ve been sleeping better than I have in months, night after night. Most nights I have trouble falling asleep—and then staying asleep. For years I thought this was caused by keeping a screen inches from my face late into the night, or drinking too much coffee during the day. These don’t help, but it wasn’t until recently that I realized I was using the wrong pillow. This became especially apparent when I got this new pillow to try out.
Relationshipsmomcollective.com

Disney Family Date Night: Lilo and Stitch

Welcome back to our year-long adventure! I hope you’re enjoying our new Disney Family Date Night! For the month of June, I decided to pick a movie that we could get some serious summer fun out of — Lilo and Stitch!. Be sure to tag us or hashtag #EVMDISNEYNITE if...
washburnreview.org

Bod Brief: College Hill garage sale

From Thursday June 10 through Sunday June 13 there will be a garage sale in the College Hill area that will go from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Individual homes have been encouraged to post their sale times/days on the event page attached to the Facebook profile for the garage sale.
Food & Drinksthefrugalgirl.com

WIS, WWA | three nights without me!

Let’s see. Except for the Hungry Harvest box, all of this week’s expenditures happened while I was gone in New Hampshire. Yay for me not having to go grocery shopping when I got back!. $33 at Panda Express. $25 on a Hungry Harvest box. $16 at Weis. $45 at Giant.
DrinksEpicurious

This New Wine Gift Registry Is Perfect for a Wedding—or Any Big Occasion

All products featured on Epicurious are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. After a year of quarantine cooking, most engaged couples have probably figured out their cookware needs. Maybe your wedding registry, whether it’s on Zola or Amazon or somewhere else, should include a few big-ticket items (your coffee maker, your stand mixer, maybe an heirloom-to-be) but beyond that, you might be… set? That’s why the honeymoon registry—buy the happy couple snacks by the pool!—became a thing: It’s the gift of an experience that is sure to be enjoyed, but won’t stick around after, crammed onto a shelf alongside your mixing bowls.
Drinksvinepair.com

Decorate Every Event With These Glittering Wine Bottles

This summer, we’re ready to kick off everything the roaring 2020s will have to offer. For the first time in months, millions are reuniting with friends and family and gearing up to make up for a ton of lost time. While this has also triggered a monumental return to on-premise, we know that there are plenty of folks simply preparing to host the best party of all time.
Orlando, FLorlandodatenightguide.com

A Walkable Date Night Itinerary Around Baldwin Park

Orlando is full of special corners waiting to be discovered, and if you haven’t visited Baldwin Park, you’re missing out on one of those corners! Baldwin Park is a beautiful neighborhood brimming with boutiques, restaurants, and fun things to do. Park your car on New Broad Street and have a walkable date night with the itinerary below.
Restaurantsmarquette-now.com

Here's where the happy hours are on Wednesday:

Breaker’s Roadhouse – 25 cents off a 10 oz beer, 50 cents off a 16 oz beer, $1 off a 22 oz beer. $2.75 rails and domestic bottles. Aubrees – $2.50 Domestic Drafts, $5 Premium Drafts, $4.25 House Wine, $6 Premium Wine, $6 Calzones, $5 Feta Bread. Smarty’s – 50...
DrinksPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

3 Hudson Valley Tea Rooms to Visit

There is something about a cup of tea that can make any day better. Studies have shown that tea can boost your immune system, help with inflammation, and help prevent disease. Depending on which tea you drink, it can also aid with weight loss and give you extra antioxidants. I...
Recipesthespruce.com

12 Homemade Room Spray Recipes

These homemade room spray recipes and ideas will fill your home with the scents that you love the best. With just a few ingredients, you can mix together your own room spray and know that you've created a household item that's natural and free of harsh chemicals. A homemade room spray is a simple DIY project that just about anyone can handle.