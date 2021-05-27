newsbreak-logo
Ulta Beauty Already Expanding As It Builds Out At McIntosh Plaza

By Kevin Hemphill
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA soon-coming beauty supply store in Carrollton is already expanding its footprint. The City Menus has learned that Ulta Beauty, which has already begun renovations to move into McIntosh Plaza on South Park Street, will also be taking over the former location of Lizard Thicket, which closed back in April. We first reported about the beauty retail chain coming to Carrollton inside the old Children’s Place back in March. No word yet on when Ulta Beauty will open. Stay tuned to The City Menus for more details as they become available.

Carrollton, GAthecitymenus.com

Classy Cricket Hops Down the Street

A Carrollton boutique has found itself a new home just a hop, skip, and jump away from its previous location. The Classy Cricket, formerly of Alabama Street, has relocated to 301 Bradley Street, next door to Carrollton City Hall. They are now sharing the space with the Salon on Bradley. The move has happened slowly, as they started at the new location as a pop-up shop in September 2020 to showcase their Christmas collection. The reception from the customers was so great that they decided to fully move into the location in January.
Carroll County, GAtimes-georgian.com

Local effects of gas shortages, price spike will linger

Fuel supplies for school buses and Carroll County vehicles remain adequate despite a hiccup in the supply this week caused by the Colonial Pipeline shutdown. The pipeline, which flows through west Georgia to supply airports and gas stations across the East Coast, was shut down by the company following a cyberattack last weekend.
Carrollton, GAthecitymenus.com

Food and Medical Care Potentially Coming to East Carrollton

Two chain restaurants and an immediate care facility are being proposed for a property on the east side of Carrollton. Culpepper Development, Inc. presented plans on behalf of the developer last night to the Carrollton Planning and Zoning Commission for a Wendy’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Peachtree Immediate Care to be built at the corner of Bankhead Avenue (Georgia Highway 166) and the entrance to the Carrollton Exchange, near the intersection with the Carrollton Bypass. The property was previously occupied by Cross Automotive. The request was made to rezone the parcel to the appropriate commercial zoning and was approved by the commission.
Carrollton, GAthecitymenus.com

Flavors of the Islands Sail into Carrollton

Maple Street has a new restaurant with a spicy kick! Ms. Evoy’s Island Spice appears to be opening soon at 1027 Maple Street Suite A in Carrollton. According to her picture gallery, you will find authentic Jamacian cuisine which includes jerk chicken, stew, oxtails, and all sorts of other delicious food.
Carrollton, GAthecitymenus.com

Bella Coffee Relaunches in Carrollton: Grand Opening Celebration Set for Saturday

Do you remember her? Bella Coffee that is. In 2009 Bella opened at Westover Square and was originally owned by Dawn Cook who just recently relaunched the coffee shop by the Regal Cinemas. She says, “Bella Coffee is a love affair really. I decided to launch her again because I was unable to travel to Italy for two years. I go yearly until COVID hit.” Dawn has already begun to import wine and olive oil from Tuscany. She adds, “We will be adding wine to our offerings with Bella after Dark soon, which include Tapas and hor dourves with Italian wines. A perfect setting for casual get-togethers with friends.”
Bowdon, GAthecitymenus.com

Something Sweet is Literally Opening in Bowdon

Carroll County residents Carl and Abigail Powell will soon be welcoming community neighbors, friends, and family to their new ice cream and sweet shop opening at 118 City Hall Avenue in Bowdon. The new sweet shop will feature delicious treats other than just ice cream. On their extensive menu customers will find cake pops, homemade waffle cone rolls, hot fudge, dessert nachos, banana splits, brownies, and cupcakes. Something Sweet will boast 16 flavors of ice cream from Hersheys, including sugar-free options. Enjoy their selection of three flavors of waffle cone, too! Something Sweet will open very soon and host a Grand Opening. Keep watching their Facebook page by clicking here.
Carrollton, GAthecitymenus.com

Bankhead Highway Convenience Store Reopening Soon

Apparently the MPG Gas Station located at the corner of Esso Way and Bankhead Highway will reopen very soon. Mount Business LLC d/b/a B&D Food Mart recently filed an application with the city of Carrollton to sell alcohol and malt beverages. The hearing was held on April 8th at city hall. It is unclear at this moment when the new food mart will open. Originally this was an Exxon Service station and has been reimagined several times in the past.
Carrollton, GAthecitymenus.com

Tower Plaza in Carrollton Sees More Business Growth

A Carrollton shopping center on Bankhead Highway is seeing an optimistic future with several new businesses that have either recently opened or are in the process of opening. Most recently JM Clothing opened their Carrollton location in Suite 501B. A nail salon overtook the former Bubble Tea restaurant and expanded. Kobe Japanese Steakhouse is now open on Sundays for lunch.
Carrollton, GAthecitymenus.com

Sweet Basil Thai Now Open at Westover Square

During the fall of 2020 it was announced that Carrollton would be getting a taste of Thai food with a new restaurant opening at Westover Square. The owners of Thai Basil in Villa Rica opened their new Carrollton location known as Sweet Basil Thai Cuisine just last week. Sweet Basil Thai will continue their tradition of hand-picked ingredients and fresh, delicious Thai food at the new Westover Square location directly off Maple Street. The shopping center is also home to American Pie.
Carrollton, GAthecitymenus.com

3:16 Healthcare Supports Twenty-Eight Women-Owned Small Businesses

On May 6 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. join twenty-eight women-owned small businesses along with 3:16 Healthcare for their first annual Babes Support Babes Event at the AMP in Carrollton. Attendees who purchase a t-shirt for $25 at the event will receive a coupon booklet with discounts from all twenty-eight women-owned businesses. By checking in at the event on Facebook, you will be entered to win prizes from Spa 3:16. The fun continues with amazing raffles, live music, pottery painting, snacks, and much more. All proceeds from the Babes Support Babes Event will go to the Pregnancy Resource Center and the Carroll County Women’s Shelter. See you on Thursday!