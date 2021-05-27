Ulta Beauty Already Expanding As It Builds Out At McIntosh Plaza
A soon-coming beauty supply store in Carrollton is already expanding its footprint. The City Menus has learned that Ulta Beauty, which has already begun renovations to move into McIntosh Plaza on South Park Street, will also be taking over the former location of Lizard Thicket, which closed back in April. We first reported about the beauty retail chain coming to Carrollton inside the old Children’s Place back in March. No word yet on when Ulta Beauty will open. Stay tuned to The City Menus for more details as they become available.thecitymenus.com