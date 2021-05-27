Carrollton Taco Bell Orders Up A Facelift

A Carrollton fast food restaurant has ordered up a light remodel. The City Menus has discovered plans for the Taco Bell at 1690 Highway 27 South to undergo a remodel starting June 21st. The outside changes to the restaurant include switching out the drive-thru menu to all-LED digital signage, creating designated mobile pickup parking, and upgrading the road signage. Inside the store, benches will be reupholstered, tabletops replaced, wall artwork updated, signage updated, new disposal units for separation of trash and recyclable materials will be added, and there will be a mobile and delivery pickup area. At this time, there isn’t any word on how this work will affect the operation of the restaurant during the renovation. Stay tuned to The City Menus for more information as it becomes available.