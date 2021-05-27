Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lawrence, NE

Bernice Bolte

superiorne.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBernice Pauline (Kathman) Bolte, 95, of Lawrence, Neb., died Friday May 21, 2021, at Cambridge Court Assisted Living in Kearney, Neb. Rosary was at 7:30 p.m., Monday, May 24, and Mass was at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, both at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Lawrence with Father Loren Pohlmeier officiating. Burial was in St. Stephen Cemetery, rural Lawrence. Visitation was Monday, at the Lawrence Visitation Chapel, Lawrence. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Dominican Sisters of Peace, 3600 Broadway, Great Bend, Kan. 67530 or Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Lawrence. Private condolences may be sent to the family at http://www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Merten-Butler Mortuary, Blue Hill, NE. was in charge of arrangements.

www.superiorne.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kearney, NE
City
Riverdale, NE
City
Lawrence, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing Home#Sisters#Ne#Lawrence Public Schools#The Altar Society#Covid#Buser Of Kearney#Blue Hill#Sister Lorena Bolte#St Stephen Cemetery#Grandson#Visitation#Sister In Law#Brothers In Law#Merten Butler Mortuary#Husband#Daughters#Burial#Memorials
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Nursing Homes
Related
Fraud CrimesPosted by
Reuters

JBS paid $11 million in ransomware attack, company says

JBS USA, subsidiary of Brazilian firm JBS SA (JBSS3.SA), said in a statement on Wednesday that the company paid an $11 million ransom in a cyberattack that disrupted much of its North American and Australian operations. The world's largest meat producer canceled shifts at its U.S. and Canadian meat plants...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Court outlaws Kremlin critic Navalny’s network in pre-election knockout

A Russian court on Wednesday outlawed groups linked to jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny after declaring them “extremist”, a move that bans his allies from elections and will further strain U.S.-Russia ties before a closely watched summit. President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden are due to hold talks...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CBS News

President Biden revokes Trump's attempted ban of TikTok

President Joe Biden has reversed executive orders from former President Donald Trump that tried to ban the popular Chinese-owned video app TikTok. Mr. Biden replaced the failed ban with a new executive order calling for a government review of foreign-owned apps, and whether they pose any security risks. The White...