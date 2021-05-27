Bernice Bolte

Bernice Pauline (Kathman) Bolte, 95, of Lawrence, Neb., died Friday May 21, 2021, at Cambridge Court Assisted Living in Kearney, Neb. Rosary was at 7:30 p.m., Monday, May 24, and Mass was at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, both at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Lawrence with Father Loren Pohlmeier officiating. Burial was in St. Stephen Cemetery, rural Lawrence. Visitation was Monday, at the Lawrence Visitation Chapel, Lawrence. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Dominican Sisters of Peace, 3600 Broadway, Great Bend, Kan. 67530 or Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Lawrence. Private condolences may be sent to the family at http://www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Merten-Butler Mortuary, Blue Hill, NE. was in charge of arrangements.