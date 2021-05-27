newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Defense chief: US pullout from Afghanistan 'slightly' ahead

By LOLITA C. BALDOR
Posted by 
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ny8hF_0aDiShT500

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told Congress on Thursday that America's troop withdrawal from Afghanistan is "slightly" ahead of schedule, but he provided no details.

President Joe Biden has ordered a full U.S. troop withdrawal by Sept. 11. Austin did not say when it may be complete.

Austin said at a House Appropriations subcommittee hearing that the Defense Department's proposed $715 billion budget will include money to help the military develop the capabilities to prevent attacks against the United States by terrorist groups in Afghanistan.

With the budget set to be released Friday, Austin provided few spending specifics to committee members asking about various priorities.

U.S. military commanders have said they will monitor and counter threats from al-Qaida and the Islamic State group from outside the country once U.S. forces leave Afghanistan later this summer. Militants are expected to try to regroup after U.S. and coalition forces depart.

So far, officials have acknowledged that the U.S. does not yet have any agreements for basing or overflights from any of Afghanistan's countries.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
33K+
Followers
46K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Department#U S Military Forces#U S Forces#Islamic State Militants#Ap#House Appropriations#The Defense Department#Al Qaida#The Associated Press#U S Military Commanders#Coalition Forces#The Islamic State#Attacks#Terrorist Groups#United States#Secretary#Country#Committee Members#President Joe Biden#America
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
United States Department of Defense
Related
U.S. PoliticsBirmingham Star

US not 'walking away' from Afghanistan, says Pentagon

Kabul [Afghanistan], May 26 (ANI): As the US and its allies continue to pull out troops from Afghanistan, Pentagon has said that United States' commitment to the region is not wavering. "Just because we are removing our troops and our -- and ending our military mission in Afghanistan doesn't mean...
Foreign Policythenationalnews.com

US intensifies outreach to Pakistan as withdrawal from Afghanistan nears

The US is intensifying outreach to Pakistan as it moves to complete its troop withdrawal from Afghanistan by September. The White House announced on Monday that National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan had met his Pakistani counterpart, Moeed Yusuf, at the weekend. The Sullivan-Yusuf meeting is the most senior in-person encounter...
Foreign Policyalbuquerqueexpress.com

US withdrawal from Afghanistan raises concerns over China

New York [US], May 23 (ANI): As the US continues to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan, several voices in Washington, including some from the Biden administration, expressed concern over 'serious consequences' for the region after the Americans leave, especially from China filing a power vacuum created by a 'strategic retrograde' from the war-torn nation.
U.S. PoliticsBirmingham Star

US draws plan to monitor post-withdrawal Afghanistan

Washington DC [US], May 22 (ANI): As the United States continues to withdraw its forces from Afghanistan, US officials are divided over plans for monitoring the worn-torn country from beyond its borders, and some are even saying that a complete retreat from the country will make it difficult for the United States to provide effective support to Afghan forces.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Overnight Defense: Groups use Afghanistan withdrawal to push for defense budget cuts | Confederate renaming effort could affect 'hundreds' of military assets | Progressives see 'historic' moment to shift US-Israel relations

Happy Friday and welcome to Overnight Defense. I'm Rebecca Kheel, and here's your nightly guide to the latest developments at the Pentagon, on Capitol Hill and beyond. CLICK HERE to subscribe to the newsletter. THE TOPLINE: Lawmakers and outside groups who want to see the defense budget slashed are turning...
MilitaryBirmingham Star

US troops withdrawal: Carnage in Afghanistan continues

Kabul [Afghanistan], May 21 (ANI): Uncertainty reached its peak in the wake of US and NATO troops withdrawal, scheduled to be gone completely by September, violence has been intensified inexorably around Afghanistan. No one can deny the continuous carnage in Afghanistan. Last week was the most-deadly as over 200 people,...
Foreign PolicyStars and Stripes

Defense officials confident US can fight terrorism in Afghanistan once forces leave; senators remain skeptical

WASHINGTON — Defense officials on Thursday remained confident the United States can fight terrorism in Afghanistan without troops on the ground in the country, yet some senators were skeptical that the Pentagon’s plan to conduct counterterrorism operations from bases outside the region will be effective. David Helvey, acting assistant defense...
Foreign PolicyVoice of America

US Lawmakers: Success in Afghanistan Depends on Afghans

As U.S. troops begin withdrawing from Afghanistan after two decades of war, U.S. lawmakers questioned top officials this week about the Biden administration's strategy for the region following the end of military involvement. VOA's Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson has more from Capitol Hill. Produced by: Katherine Gypson.
MilitaryCleveland Jewish News

US defense chief underscores Israel’s right to self-defense

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin reiterated to his Israeli counterpart, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, that Israel has a right to defend itself amid the ongoing conflict with Hamas and other terror groups in the Gaza Strip. According to a readout from the Pentagon, Austin “underscored his continued support for...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Associated Press

US offers reward for American woman missing in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The U.S. State Department said Wednesday it was offering a $5 million reward for information about an American woman kidnapped in Afghanistan in 2008. Cydney Mizell, a humanitarian aid worker and her driver, Mohammad Hadi, were kidnapped in southern Kandahar province, where Mizell was teaching English and embroidery at a local girl’s school.
Foreign PolicyBirmingham Star

US Lawmakers seek continued efforts in Afghanistan

Washington [US], May 19 (ANI): Representatives of US House on Wednesday wrote to President Joe Biden, stating that the United States needs a strategy to sustain its Afghan military partners after full withdrawal of troops. In a letter to President, eleven members of the US House of Representatives -- 10...
U.S. PoliticsCNN

What critics of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan get wrong

Matthew Hoh is a senior fellow with the Center for International Policy and a member of the Eisenhower Media Network (EMN). He is a 100% disabled Marine combat veteran and, in 2009, he resigned his position with the State Department in Afghanistan in protest of the escalation of the war. The views expressed here are his own. Read more opinion at CNN.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
AFP

US lawmakers plead to evacuate Afghan allies before pullout

US lawmakers pleaded Tuesday for the evacuation of thousands of allies in Afghanistan, fearing a bloodbath as America ends its longest war, but the administration brushed off fears the Kabul government would quickly crumble. Biden has ordered a withdrawal by the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks that triggered America's longest war, arguing that the United States has accomplished its primary goals in Afghanistan and can do little else.
MilitaryAntiwar.com

US Will Support Afghan Military From Afar After Pullout

It didn’t happen May 1, but whether September or July, the US military will eventually be leaving Afghanistan. When they do, it’s a cinch it will make fighting the war there a bit different, though officials are emphasizing they intend to do just that. President Biden told Congress the US...
WorldPosted by
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Afghanistan 'ready' for Taliban violence after US withdrawal

There has been continuous carnage in Afghanistan. Last week, more than 200 people were killed, many at a girls school in Kabul. The violence comes as the U.S. and NATO are withdrawing troops, scheduled to be gone completely by September. Amna Nawaz speaks with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani about the situation and whether he expects the ongoing violence to get worse as U.S. troops exit the country.