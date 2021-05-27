newsbreak-logo
'Breeders' Renewed for Season 3 at FX

By Joe Otterson
Register Citizen
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe comedy series starring Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard wrapped up its second season on May 17. Season 3 will debut in 2022. 'Shameless' Alum Jeremy Allen White to Lead FX Comedy Pilot 'The Bear'. “Delighted that we’ve got three seasons,” said series showrunner and co-creator Simon Blackwell. “One more...

FX Green Lights Third Installment of ‘Breeders’

It’s official. Martin Freeman (Sherlock) and Daisy Haggard (Episodes) are set to grace the screen together again, as FX calls for a third installment of the show. Via The Hollywood Reporter, Freeman and Haggard will be back again as the dysfunctional Worsley parents, traversing life with their two children played by Alex Eastwood and Eve Prenelle. FX announced today their plans to bring back the show for another season. This news comes less than a week after the finale of season two which shows the confidence the network has for the show.