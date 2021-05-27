Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft Issue Statements Following The Retirement Of Adam Vinatieri
On Wednesday, longtime NFL kicker Adam Vinatieri announced his retirement from the NFL after 24 seasons. A New England Patriot for his first 10 seasons from 1996 to 2005, Vinatieri built his legacy as the games most clutch kicker of all time, winning the teams first two Super Bowls in the final seconds alongside his heroics during the 2001 “Snow Bowl” leading up to the first title. He would win three Super Bowls with the Patriots and a fourth with the Indianapolis Colts.www.patsfans.com