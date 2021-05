BENZONIA — The Benzie Central girls basketball team accomplished a rare feat this year in landing two players on all-state lists. After finishing second team all-state for the Associated Press last year and only improving her game this year (averaging 16.9 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.0 steals and 3.0 assists per game), Benzie Central senior Ellen Bretzke was an easy choice for all-state, landing third team honors from the Detroit Free Press and honorable mention honors for the Associated Press and the Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan.