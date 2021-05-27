newsbreak-logo
Hulu Finds Its 'Iron Mike' in 'Moonlight' Breakout Trevante Rhodes. Hulu has cast its Iron Mike. Moonlight breakout Trevante Rhodes has been tapped to play Mike Tyson in the streamer's limited series, Iron Mike. From the team behind I, Tonya, the. 'The United States vs. Billie Holiday': Film Review. Andra...

www.hollywoodreporter.com
Trevante Rhodes has been cast as Mike Tyson in the forthcoming Hulu series Iron Mike, Variety has learned. Rhodes will also serve as an executive producer on the eight-episode series, which is said to “explore the wild, tragic and controversial life and career” of the former heavyweight champion. Tyson, however, will not be involved in upcoming project. Instead, he’ll be executive producing a limited series based on his life with Jamie Foxx attached to star. Iron Mike begins production later this year.
