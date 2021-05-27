Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FIFA

SKorea gains as NKorea World Cup qualifying results voided

wcn247.com
 28 days ago

SEOUL (AP) — South Korea has moved atop its World Cup qualifying group without kicking a ball after FIFA voided all results involving North Korea. North Korea had collected eight points in Group H before withdrawing from the remaining qualifiers scheduled in June. It had cited concerns over COVID-19. FIFA’s ruling drops Turkmenistan from first to third with six points. That leaves Turkmenistan one point behind South Korea and Lebanon. Turkmenistan had beat North Korea 3-1 in November 2019.

www.wcn247.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Korea#Nkorea#Nkorea World Cup#Ap#Group H
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
News Break
World
News Break
Soccer
News Break
FIFA
News Break
Sports
Related
Worldamericanmilitarynews.com

North Korea has been importing Chinese COVID-19 vaccines since early May

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. North Korea has begun clandestinely importing Chinese COVID-19 vaccines since early May, but sources on both sides of the Sino-Korean border told RFA they were unsure how much vaccine is entering the reclusive country. The World...
MLSNBC Washington

USMNT Finalizes Slate for CONCACAF World Cup Final Qualifying

USMNT finalizes slate for CONCACAF World Cup final qualifying originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. A little over a week after the U.S. Men’s National Team stunned Mexico with a 3-2 victory in the Nations League final, the club has learned what lies ahead on the rest of its path toward qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.
MLSNBC Sports

WATCH: Magnificent ‘keeper gaffe helps Canada in World Cup qualifying

Canada is likely headed for the Octagon thanks to a first-leg win over Haiti and, well…. Haitian goalkeeper Josue Duverger is 21 and has a lot of soccer ahead of him, but not much is going to look or feel worse than this gaffe for the ages in the second leg of the CONCACAF World Cup qualifying second round tie on Tuesday.
MLSDerrick

El Salvador beats St Kitts 4-0 in World Cup qualifying

David Rugamas scored a pair of first-half goals, California-born Joshua Pérez added another and El Salvador won 4-0 at St. Kitts and Nevis on Saturday, moving into commanding position to advance in World Cup qualifying. The United States will be the opponent for the winner of the total-goals, second-round matchup...
TennisJanesville Gazette

ATP World Tour Mercedes Cup Results

STUTTGART, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Thursday from Mercedes Cup at Tennis Club Weissenhof (seedings in parentheses):. Sam Querrey, United States, def. James Duckworth, Australia, 6-4, 7-6 (7). Dominic Stephan Stricker, Switzerland, def. Hubert Hurkacz (2), Poland, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5). Marin Cilic, Croatia, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili (5), Georgia, 6-3, 6-2.
Sportsbesoccer.com

Australia cruise past Nepal to next round in World Cup qualifying

Mathew Leckie, Fran Karacic and Martin Boyle were on target as Australia claimed a 3-0 win over Nepal, who had Rohit Chand sent off. Australia made sure of their place in the third stage of Asia's 2022 World Cup qualifying format with a routine 3-0 victory over 10-man Nepal. After...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Australia advances in Asian qualifying for World Cup

Australia advances in Asian qualifying for World Cup. Australia became the fourth Asian team to advance to the third stage of World Cup qualifying after beating Nepal 3-0 on Friday. Goals from Mathew Leckie, Fran Karacic and Martin Boyle in Kuwait City earned Australia Group B honors and a seventh...
FIFApanow.com

Herdman says Canadian men are excited for World Cup qualifying test in Haiti

Canada headed to Haiti on Friday, looking to minimize its time in Port-au-Prince ahead of Saturday’s World Cup qualifier. The two teams meet again Tuesday in suburban Chicago with the series winner advancing to the final round of qualifying in CONCACAF. While travel to Haiti is not recommended due to...
Worldchatsports.com

Canada defeat Haiti 1-0 in first leg of World Cup qualifier

Canada's men's national team defeated Haiti 1-0 in Port-au-Prince in the first leg of their World Cup qualifier round two series on Saturday. With a win or a draw in the second leg on Tuesday, Canada will advance to the final stage of World Cup qualifying for the first time since 1996-97.
MLSESPN

USMNT's World Cup qualifying schedule starts with El Salvador visit

The United States men's national team will open up their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign in September with a visit to El Salvador. Along with El Salvador, Canada and Panama also advanced on Tuesday to join the USMNT, Costa Rica, Honduras, Jamaica, and Mexico in CONCACAF's final round of qualifying for the World Cup.
FIFAsays.com

'Negaraku' Was Mistakenly Played For The Indonesia Team During FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Instead of Indonesia Raya — the country's national anthem — Malaysia's Negaraku was played at Zabeel Stadium in Dubai, UAE last Friday. In a live broadcast that SAYS sighted on MULA, an Indonesian video streaming platform, the Indonesian players can be seen taken aback by the wrong anthem being played as they prepare to sing their country's national anthem.
SoccerSportsnet.ca

Canada’s World Cup qualifiers: What’s next on road to Qatar?

History was made on Tuesday night as the Canadian men’s national team reached the final stage of Concacaf World Cup qualifying for the first time since 1996-97 after defeating Haiti 4-0 on aggregate. Having finally accomplished what appeared to be the unachievable for so long, the focus shifts to the...
FIFASporting News

Socceroos chasing record win in World Cup qualifier against Jordan

The Socceroos will be chasing history when they take on Jordan in a World Cup qualifier on Wednesday morning (AEST) in Kuwait. While Graham Arnold's side have already wrapped up top spot in Group B ahead of their final game in this stage of qualifying, their perfect record to date has them on the cusp of a massive milestone.
Soccerakipress.com

World Cup 2022 qualifier: Kyrgyzstan lost to Japan 1-5

AKIPRESS.COM - The Kyrgyz national football team lost to Japan with a score of 1-5 in 2022 World Cup qualifier match on June 15, in Suita, Japan. Striker Ado Onaiwu scored 3 goals in 6 minutes in the first half of the match. At the end of the first half Mirlan Murzaev scored a goal from the 11-meter mark.
FIFANew England Revolution

Spot in final round of World Cup qualifying on the line for Buchanan and Canada

Tajon Buchanan and Canada can secure a spot in the final round of Concacaf World Cup qualifying on Tuesday night when the Canadians will host Haiti in the decisive second leg of their second-round series (9 p.m. ET, Paramount+). Buchanan, who registered a pair of assists in his senior international...
MLSSoccerAmerica.com

Octagonal: Concacaf field set for World Cup 2022 qualifying

The USA will open the final round of World Cup 2022 qualifying at El Salvador, coached by former U.S. star Hugo Perez, and then host Canada, its neighbor to the north, in the first two games. Panama joined El Salvador and Canada in qualifying for the Octagonal, where they will...
Soccerwcn247.com

Panama advances to regional finals in World Cup qualifying

Panama advanced to the eight-nation regional finals of World Cup qualifying, playing a 0-0 draw at Curaçao. No. 78 Panama won the home-and-home second-round series on 2-1 aggregate following a victory in the home leg on Saturday night. The eight-nation regional finals also include the United States, Mexico, Costa Rica, Honduras and Jamaica. In late games, No. 70 Canada took a 1-0 lead into its second leg against 83rd-ranked Haiti at Bridgeview, Illinois, and No. 69 El Salvador took a 4-0 lead going into its home leg against 13th-ranked St. Kitts and Nevis.