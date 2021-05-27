SKorea gains as NKorea World Cup qualifying results voided
SEOUL (AP) — South Korea has moved atop its World Cup qualifying group without kicking a ball after FIFA voided all results involving North Korea. North Korea had collected eight points in Group H before withdrawing from the remaining qualifiers scheduled in June. It had cited concerns over COVID-19. FIFA's ruling drops Turkmenistan from first to third with six points. That leaves Turkmenistan one point behind South Korea and Lebanon. Turkmenistan had beat North Korea 3-1 in November 2019.