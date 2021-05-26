newsbreak-logo
CBS has handed the coveted post-Super Bowl slot to a reboot of the '80s TV series and Antoine Fuqua films, with Queen Latifah in the central role. Chris Noth and wife Tara Wilson have welcomed their second son, Keats, joining 12-year-old Orion. Style. Feb 19, 2020 3:30 pm. By. ‘The...

TV Seriesspoilertv.com

And Just Like That - Chris Noth To Reprise Role Of Mr. Big - Press Release

Chris Noth will reprise the role of “Mr. Big” in the Max Original series AND JUST LIKE THAT…. Logline: This new chapter of the groundbreaking HBO series “Sex and the City” follows “Carrie” (Sarah Jessica Parker), “Miranda” (Cynthia Nixon) and “Charlotte” (Kristin Davis) as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s. The ten-episode, half-hour series is scheduled to begin production in New York this summer.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Joan Allen: ‘John Malkovich or Nicolas Cage? I think they’re on an equal plane of eccentricity’

Joan Allen was promised that the tiger wouldn’t eat her. “He was very sedated,” she remembers of the co-star she famously pawed in the 1986 thriller, Manhunter. “Of course, the whole film crew was behind a chain link fence,” she adds, with a dramatic roll of her eyes. “I kept saying: he’s out, right? He’s really out?” It was a cinematic baptism by fire. The star of The Crucible, Face/Off and the Bourne movies was playing a blind woman on a date with a serial killer. It was one of her first leading roles and, naturally, she was terrified. But...
TV & VideosHollywood Reporter

Chris McCumber

‘The Battersea Poltergeist’ TV Franchise Lands at Blumhouse. Chris McCumber has made his first big swing since taking over as Blumhouse TV president last year. The former USA Network and Syfy president has, following a competitive bidding war, landed…. Chris McCumber, USA Network and Syfy President, to Exit. Chris McCumber,...
Celebritiescannabisnewsworld.com

Drinking with Kate Winslet and watching Daniel Craig fill a bathtub with weed. Such is the life of a 1990s child star

Thomas Ian Nicholas, who has appeared in television shows and movies ranging from Who’s the Boss to A Kid in King Arthur’s Court and American Pie, has seen plenty of weed and alcohol use during his formative years as child star. Nicholas, now 40, recently opened up in an interview with Vice about the things he saw and did, sometimes at a tender age, during his earliest TV- and movie-making days. Demi Lovato on sobriety: ‘A one-size-fits-all solution does not work for everybody’ A too-stoned-on-edibles Seth Rogen knew it was time to leave the Golden Globes when ‘Walter White’ asked: ‘Are you okay?’ Dog the Bounty Hunter unleashes new CBD-infused products What sort of things? Well, there was the time that, after making A Kid in King Arthur’s Court , he shared his first beer (a pint of Guinness) with Oscar-winner Kate Winslet, post production, at a pub in England. This was despite Nicholas being 14 and underage at the time, according to Vice . When accompanied by an adult, the drinking age for beer in the U.K. is technically 16, it reports. There was also the time that Nicholas, while earlier working on the same film in Hungary, watched Daniel Craig and Art Malik, also part of the “Kid” cast, collect a whole lot of wild weed. This time, the underage star did not partake. “I’m pretty sure they filled up a bathtub with it and dried it out. And they said it was terrible,” he relayed. Perhaps, it was hemp. There was no booze or weed, though, during his movie debut in 1993’s Rookie of the Year , Vice reports. That’s likely a good thing given that he starred with Gary Busey, long known for his drug use, accidents and wild antics , since no newbie would likely…
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

“Nothing’s Special”

As collaborators, Oneohtrix Point Never and Rosalía make a good match. Both delight in synthetic textures that cling, stickily, to acoustic remnants: a hammered dulcimer engulfed in a glossy digital smear, or a quivering melisma chromed by Auto-Tune. Neither is a stranger to excess, but on the new single “Nothing’s Special,” they let restraint be their guide.
MoviesMUBI

Nothing Solves Nothing: A Conversation with Elia Suleiman

Elia Suleiman returned in 2019 to Cannes with his long-awaited fourth feature: It Must Be Heaven, an existentialist comedy which sees the director travel from his native Nazareth to New York via Paris on an existential(ist) journey peppered with surrealistic, mostly hilarious micro-encounters in the vein of the auteur’s previous works. Often central in Suleiman’s cinema is his own image, which in itself is largely based on his own persona and biography—acting as a concrete instance of a witness (onto which the spectator can project or latch themselves), caught in the fray of actions other than his own. He’s a silent yet nonetheless reactive observer of the oddities of quotidian life (thus inspiring comparisons with the work of the legendary Jacques Tati), which draw upon everything from a neighbor who gets territorial around an orange tree to French policemen zooming the streets on Segways, which he paints in masterly sketches and non-sequitur jokes. Beyond his formal and stylistic choices, Suleiman is an intensely political filmmaker, who deftly explores the implications of the occupation of Palestine in ways which are increasingly complex, from film to film—be it Venice debut feature, Chronicle of a Disappearance (1996), his breakaway success sophomore film, Divine Intervention (2006), or the melancholy, historical and auto-fictional drama, The Time That Remains (2009). In his latest work, however, his political approach is markedly different: rather than focusing on his homeland and the lasting effects of the occupation, he explores several theses regarding globalization and life in late capitalism/neoliberalism, which essentially lead to his main talking point. As he puts it, we live in an era of global palestinianization, of a world that is increasingly ghettoized and atomized.
MoviesFilm School Rejects

Jovan Adepo's Extraordinary Everymen

Welcome to Filmographies, a column for completists. Every edition brings a working actor’s resumé into focus as we learn about what makes them so compelling. In this entry, we spotlight the filmography of Jovan Adepo. Jovan Adepo has hit a sweet spot as an omnipresent performer. Perhaps some of his...
Beauty & FashionVogue

10 ’90s Meg Ryan Looks That Deserve Your Time

In silky slip dresses, pinstripe suits and sleek leather looks, Meg Ryan was on par with the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Aniston and Winona Ryder in the ’90s style stakes. One half of one of the most buzzy couples of the decade, Ryan was often photographed with her now ex-husband Dennis Quaid (they were married for 10 years).
CelebritiesEW.com

Love Boat star Gavin MacLeod dies at 90

Gavin MacLeod, the actor who famously played Captain Merrill Stubing on the classic TV show The Love Boat, has died at 90. The actor's nephew, Mark See, confirmed his uncle's passing to Variety. The actor died in the early hours of Saturday, May 29. MacLeod played Murray Slaughter, the head...
Mental HealthJezebel

Lady Gaga Told Oprah She Got Pregnant After Being Raped by a Music Producer at 19

Oprah and Prince Harry’s mental health TV show, The Me You Can’t See, premiered on AppleTV Thursday evening, with the express purpose of making famous people feel comfortable enough to spill their secrets to Oprah, a woman to whom I’d probably tell my entire life story without thinking. This is sort of what Lady Gaga did, when she revealed to Oprah that she got pregnant after she was raped by a music producer at 19.
Moviesava360.com

Infinite - Official Trailer (2021) Mark Wahlberg, Chiwetel Ejiofor

Check out the first teaser trailer for Paramount Plus’ upcoming sci-fi action film, Infinite. The movie stars Mark Wahlberg as a troubled man who discovers he has been reincarnated multiple times and who then joins the ranks of a secret group of other “Infinites” out to save the world. Directed...
TV Seriesdesignerwomen.co.uk

‘Gossip Girl’: Blog Girl Returns In HBO Max Reboot Trailer

The long-awaited reboot of “Gossip Girl” has just released its first trailer by HBO MAX. The premiere takes place on July 8. Karena Evans, acclaimed director known for her work on the ‘Snowfall’ and ‘P-Valley’ series, is responsible for the first two episodes of the production. The cast includes Whitney...
TV SeriesArkansas Online

OPINION | KAREN MARTIN: Homebound entertainment is just that

We're getting there, but the battle against covid-19 isn't over yet. That means many of us who would just as soon avoid contracting the virus continue to watch streaming entertainment at home rather than pack ourselves into bars, restaurants, and other social venues. The following recommendations for such streaming entertainment...
Moviescinemaexpress.com

Michael Stuhlbarg, Chloe Sevigny join Luca Guadagnino's Bones and All

Actors Michael Stuhlbarg and Chloe Sevigny have joined the star-studded cast of Luca Guadagnino's Bones and All. Headlined by Timothée Chalamet, Mark Rylance and Taylor Russell, the coming-of-age horror drama is now in production. The casting reunites Stuhlbarg with Chalamet after Guadagnino’s Call My By Your Name, in which he...
TV & Videosbrieftake.com

Interview: The Kominsky Method’s Sarah Baker and Paul Reiser

Brace yourselves! The third and final season of The Kominsky Method will definitely make you laugh as much as cry. Despite Emmy award winner Alan Arkin’s departure, the acerbically funny moments on the show are still just as memorable, thanks to the winning comedic stylings of Romancing the Stone/Jewel of the Nile/The War of the Roses duo Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner, comedy veteran Paul Reiser, and the incredibly talented Sarah Baker.
Moviesperuzi.xyz

BAZ BAMIGBOYE: Is it Okey dokey for Loki?

Wunmi Mosaku has a graceful but steely demeanour: qualities she deploys when bombarded with questions about the eagerly awaited Disney+ TV series Loki, in which she plays Hunter B-15, who, from what I can gather, is the Marvel god of mischief’s nemesis. Am I right? Mosaku smiled, shook her head,...
TV SeriesBrenham Banner-Press

All the Dick Wolf TV Shows Scheduled for the 2021–2022 Season

After more than three decades in showbiz, TV producer Dick Wolf has more than enough money to enjoy a ritzy retirement. Hell, with a reported net worth of $550 million, he has more than enough to enjoy 550 retirements. But the Law & Order creator, now 74 years old, shows no signs of slowing his roll. In fact, he’s launching even more new shows next season, including a rare standalone series.