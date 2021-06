When Joe Thuney left in free agency last March, it was widely assumed young Patriots O-lineman Michael Onwenu would slide into his old spot at left guard. As a rookie, Onwenu proved to be one of the team’s 10 best players last season, primarily playing right tackle, though he took snaps in injury relief at both guard positions. Onwenu was a career guard at Michigan, where weight concerns caused him to fall in the 2020 draft. Now, he ranks among the team’s most versatile and talented O-linemen, just as Thuney did.