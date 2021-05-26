newsbreak-logo
‘Firefly Lane,’ Starring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke, Renewed at Netflix. Netflix is heading back to Firefly Lane. The streamer has picked up a second season of the drama series starring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke. The two stars shared the renewal news in a…

TV SeriesCollider

'Firefly Lane' Has Been Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

Netflix will bring back its drama series Firefly Lane for a second season. The announcement was made through a Zoom call between stars Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke, who also took the time to answer some of the burning questions fans asked through Twitter. In the Zoom call, Heigl and...
TV SeriesLaredo Morning Times

Fox Renews 'Call Me Kat' With Mayim Bialik for Season 2

The multi-cam sitcom stars Emmy Award nominee Bialik, Emmy Award winner and Golden Globe nominee Swoosie Kurtz, Grammy Award nominee Cheyenne Jackson, Emmy Award winner Leslie Jordan, Image Award nominee Kyla Pratt and Julian Gant. More from Variety. “We are excited to renew ‘Call Me Kat’ and have Mayim, Cheyenne,...
Celebritiesnews-graphic.com

Justin Hartley joins Senior Year cast

Justin Hartley has joined the cast of 'Senior Year'. 'This Is Us' actor Justin, Angourie Rice, Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Mary Holland and Chris Parnell will star alongside Rebel Wilson in the high school comedy, according to Deadline. The film tells the story of a cheerleader who wakes up after...
TV SeriesDecider

Miranda Cosgrove Reveals June Premiere Date for ‘iCarly’ Revival

The countdown to iCarly has begun. The highly anticipated revival of the hit Nickelodeon series is set to premiere on Paramount+ Thursday, June 17, the streamer announced today. Series star Miranda Cosgrove helped spread the news with her birthday celebration, ringing in 28 years with a gathering on set. In...
TV SeriesPopculture

'Ghosts': Rose McIver Stars in Supernatural CBS Comedy on Heels of 'iZombie'

CBS has debuted the first trailer for Ghosts, a new supernatural comedy featuring former iZombie star Rose McIver. Trading the undead for the mostly-still-dead, McIver plays Samantha, a woman who inherits a large New York estate and decides, along with her husband Jay — played by Utkarsh Ambudkar (The Mindy Project) — to turn the manner into a bed and breakfast. However, unbeknownst to our clueless couple, the house is haunted by a group of ghosts who are much more friendly than frightening.
TV & VideosCinema Blend

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Devastated Peter takes a Hawaiian vacation to help him with the recent break-up with his TV star girlfriend, Sarah. Little does he know, Sarah's traveling to the same resort - and she's bringing along her new boyfriend.
Petsart19.com

PREVIEW Sister Sledgehammer with Sarah and Roxanne

© Forever Dog Podcast Network. All Rights Reserved. Website. Podcasting icons Julie Klausner (Difficult People) and Tom Scharpling (The Best Show) team up for a fun show where they have fun and you have fun and everybody has fun. Each week, Tom and Julie careen through the best and worst of pop culture, giving the business to blockhead celebrities, rescuing shoddy podcasts, exploring obscure American subcultures, watching clips from the classics (The Munsters, Pee Wee’s Big Adventure, etc), and hanging out with amazing guests, all in the name of keeping each other sane and making each other laugh. Produced by the Forever Dog Podcast Network.
TV & VideosCollider

Keegan-Michael Key, Anya Taylor-Joy to Host Final Episodes of ‘Saturday Night Live’’s 46th Season

Saturday Night Live has announced the hosts and musical guests for their final two episodes of the show’s 46th season. The May 15th episode will feature Keegan-Michael Key making his SNL hosting debut, with musical guest Olivia Rodrigo. Key will soon be starring alongside SNL alum Cecily Strong in the musical comedy series Schmigadoon!, which debuts on Apple TV+ on July 16. Schmigadoon! is also executive produced by Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels. Rodrigo will be performing, after her song “Driver’s License” was recently #1 on the US Billboard Hot 100.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

American Housewife: Comedy Series Cast Reacts to ABC Cancellation

American Housewife was cancelled by ABC on Friday, and the cast has now reacted to the series not getting a sixth season. Katy Mixon, Diedrich Bader, Meg Donnelly, Daniel DiMaggio, Giselle Eisenberg, and Ali Wong star in the comedy series which follows the Otto family as they live in a wealthy town in Connecticut. The last episode of the comedy aired on March 31st.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

iCarly: Paramount+ Sets Premiere Date for Revival Series (Watch)

The revival of iCarly has its premiere date! The revival will land on the network next month, according to the star, Miranda Cosgrove. She announced the premiere date on her Instagram account. Paramount+ revealed the following about the series:. “The 13-episode season picks up nearly 10 years after the original...
CelebritiesPosted by
Deadline

Charlie Day Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has inked actor, screenwriter, producer, comedian and director Charlie Day, Deadline has learned. Day is known for playing Charlie Kelly on the award-winning FXX sitcom It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, the longest-running live-action comedy series in American television history, for which he also executive produces, writes, and serves as a co-creator.
TV & VideosReporter

Parker Posey Joins HBO Max’s Michael Peterson Crime Drama ‘The Staircase’

Parker Posey is the latest star to be cast in HBO Max’s scripted adaptation of the docuseries The Staircase. The Golden Globe-nominated actress joins the previously announced Colin Firth, Toni Collette, Juliette Binoche and Rosemarie DeWitt for the drama based on the life and trial of author Michael Peterson. In 2001, Peterson was accused of killing his wife, Kathleen. He had claimed his wife’s death resulted from her falling down the stairs of their North Carolina home, but an autopsy found that she had died due to blows to the back of the head with a blunt object.
CelebritiesSalamanca Press

'Summer' loving for Sarah Drew

"Cruel Summer" star Sarah Drew is enjoying fan theories about the hit mystery series and says people have compared her own teenage look to that of her on-screen daughter. (26 May) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive:...
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

The Netflix Effect Could Help 'Cobra Kai's" Ralph Macchio Land An Emmy Nom

Here’s how Ralph Macchio knows the “Netflix Effect” is real: Shopping in public has once again become a bit more of a challenge. “Outside of having a mask on, it’s tougher to get out to the grocery store,” he says. “I had a couple years where I could go in and out. Now it’s a little bit limited.” It’s not just at the corner store. Macchio recently found himself swarmed by a new generation of teenagers while attending a hockey game. But he’s not complaining — just the opposite. For Macchio, “The Karate Kid” franchise, reborn as “
TV & VideosPopculture

'American Housewife' Daughter Meg Donnelly Reacts to Cancellation

On Friday, ABC shared that comedy American Housewife would not be returning for an additional season on the network. In response to this news, several of the show's stars have released statements reflecting on their time with the series. Meg Donnelly, who plays the eldest daughter Taylor Otto, took to Twitter to share a statement directly to the fans about American Housewife's cancellation.
Moviesramascreen.com

Teagan Croft To Star In Netflix TRUE SPIRIT

Netflix has announced that Teagan Croft will play inspirational Aussie trailblazer in “True Spirit”. Croft currently stars as “Raven” on the hit Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment series Titans for HBO Max. She was also seen as the title character in Shane Abbess’s film The Osiris Child opposite Rachel Griffiths, Daniel MacPherson, Isabel Lucas and Kellan Lutz. Croft began her acting career playing “Scout” in an Australian theatre production of To Kill A Mockingbird.