AC Milan signs France goalkeeper Mike Maignan from Lille

wcn247.com
 11 days ago

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan has signed goalkeeper Mike Maignan only days after he helped Lille win the French league title. Milan says the 25-year-old Frenchman signed a five-year contract through 2026. He will move to Italy after representing France at the European Championship. The Italian club did not reveal the transfer fee. Maignan is set to replace Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma at Milan. Milan will play in Champions League next season after clinching second place in Serie A on Sunday. The seven-time European champions are returning to the competition after an eight-year absence and could land in the same group as Lille.

