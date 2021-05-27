Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Joe Exotic

By Got a tip?
Hollywood Reporter
 8 days ago

Peacock’s ‘Joe Exotic’ Drama Enlists Nat Wolff. Peacock’s Tiger King series is rounding out its cast. Actor-musician Nat Wolff has boarded the Joe Exotic limited series starring Kate McKinnon and John Cameron Mitchell. Based on Wondery’s Joe…. Kate McKinnon’s ‘Joe Exotic’ Drama Will Be Exclusive to Peacock. NBCUniversal’s high-profile Joe...

www.hollywoodreporter.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Cameron Mitchell
Person
Joe Exotic
Person
Kate Mckinnon
Person
Nat Wolff
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbcuniversal#Broadcast Television#Exclusive#Actor Musician Nat Wolff#Limited Series#Drama
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Podcast
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

‘Joe Exotic’ Series at Peacock Adds Nat Wolff as Travis Maldonado

The “Joe Exotic” series at Peacock continues to build out its cast with the addition of Nat Wolff as Travis Maldonado. Wolff joins previously announced series leads Kate McKinnon, who will play Carole Baskin, and John Cameron Mitchell, who will play Joe Exotic. It was also recently announced that Brian Van Holt would play John Reinke. Maldonado was one of Joe Exotic’s husbands and was prominently featured in the Netflix docuseries “Tiger King.”
TV SeriesBoston Globe

Casting about for reasons to give ‘Joe Exotic’ a try

I would totally ignore this project, because it’s based around a reality series that was all about a narcissist. Nope, not a good combo. Paying attention is like throwing gas on the fire. But the limited series going by the title “Joe Exotic” has an interesting cast. Furthermore, it’s not...
TV & Videostvinsider.com

Nat Wolff to Play ‘Joe Exotic’s Husband in Peacock Series With Kate McKinnon

Nat Wolff is joining Peacock’s Joe Exotic series which dramatizes the story of the controversial former animal park boss. Already cast in the scripted drama are Kate McKinnon and John Cameron Mitchell who will play Big Cat Rescue’s Carole Baskin and Joe Exotic respectively. Wolff will reportedly portray Travis Maldonado, one of Joe Exotic’s husbands who was featured in Netflix’s Tiger King.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Peacock’s ‘Joe Exotic’ Drama Enlists Nat Wolff

Peacock’s Tiger King series is rounding out its cast. Actor-musician Nat Wolff has boarded the Joe Exotic limited series starring Kate McKinnon and John Cameron Mitchell. Based on Wondery’s Joe Exotic podcast from host and reporter Robert Moor, the show centers on big cat enthusiast Baskin (SNL‘s McKinnon), who learns that fellow exotic animal lover Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel (Hedwig’s Mitchell) is breeding and using his big cats for profit. She sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry. But Carole has a checkered past of her own and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy. The results prove dangerous. (The show has no connection to the Netflix docuseries Tiger King, which was one of the early streaming breakout hits at the outset of the pandemic last year.)
TV SeriesNew Haven Register

'Joe Exotic' Peacock Series Casts Sam Keeley as John Finlay

Finlay was one of Joe Exotic’s husbands famously profiled in the hit Netflix docuseries “Tiger King.” It was announced last week that Nat Wolff would star as Travis Maldonado, another of Exotic’s husbands. Finlay joins previously announced series leads Kate McKinnon, who will play Carole Baskin, and John Cameron Mitchell, who will play Joe Exotic. It was also recently announced that Brian Van Holt would play John Reinke.
TV & Videostvinsider.com

Dennis Quaid Joins Peacock’s ‘Joe Exotic’ as Rick Kirkham

Peacock’s limited series Joe Exotic (working title) has cast the titular character’s reality show producer. Dennis Quaid will play Rick Kirkham, joining a cast that includes Kate McKinnon (big cat enthusiast Carole Baskin), John Cameron Mitchell (zoo owner Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel), Brian Van Holt (zoo employee John Reinke), Nat Wolff (Joe’s husband Travis Maldonado), and Sam Kelley (Joe’s husband John Finlay).
MoviesTVLine

Emmys 2021: Supporting Actress in a Comedy — Our 7 Dream Nominees!

If that SNL exit buzz is to be believed, this could be the final year Studio 8H staples Kate McKinnon and Cecily Strong find themselves in Emmy’s Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series race for their work on NBC’s late-night institution. McKinnon already has two wins under her belt (in 2016 and 2017), while Strong — who snagged a nomination last year alongside McKinnon — would be gunning for her first trophy.
TV & Videoswfxb.com

Dennis Quaid Joins Cast of New Joe Exotic Limited Series

Dennis Quaid has joined the cast of Peacock’s limited series about “Tiger King” star JOE EXOTIC. He’ll play Rick Kirkman, the reality show producer whose footage was used in the Netflix documentary. John Cameron Mitchell from “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” is playing Joe and Kate McKinnon from “Saturday Night Live” is his sworn enemy, Carole Baskin. There’s no word yet on a premiere date.
TV SeriesNew Haven Register

Paramount Plus Releases 'The Good Fight' Season 5 Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Paramount Plus released a trailer for the fifth season of “The Good Fight,” which will premiere on June 24. In the fifth season, Diane (Christine Baranski) is forced to question whether it’s appropriate for her to help run an African American law firm with Liz (Audra McDonald) after the firm loses two top lawyers. Meanwhile, Marissa (Sarah Steele) and the firm become entangled with Hal Wackner (Mandy Patinkin), a regular Chicagoan who decides to open his own courtroom in the back of a copy shop.
TV & VideosNME

‘Tiger King’ series casts Dennis Quaid as Rick Kirkham

The forthcoming Tiger King series on Peacock has cast Dennis Quaid as Rick Kirkham. Joe Exotic (working title) will see Quaid playing Exotic’s reality show producer Kirkham, opposite John Cameron Mitchell as Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel himself. The new show will also star Kate McKinnon as Carole Baskin, Brian Van Holt...
TV SeriesPosted by
Salon

Enough already with the “Tiger King” – Joe Exotic doesn't deserve more attention or rehabilitation

A year after its aggressive 15 minutes of fame at the beginning of the pandemic, Netflix docuseries "Tiger King" is making a comeback, although it's not exactly clear who's asking for it. This week, Deadline reported new casting announcements for the Peacock series adaptation of the events depicted in "Tiger King," and discussed throughout the "Joe Exotic" podcast on Wondery.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

Joe Exotic: Everything we know about upcoming Tiger King series as Dennis Quaid joins cast

Dennis Quaid has just joined the cast of Joe Exotic, an upcoming TV series about the subject of Netflix’s Tiger King.Joe Exotic is being developed as a limited series by Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service in the US.Quaid will star as reality show producer Rick Kirkham, according to Deadline. Kirkham appeared in person in Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, the documentary series that became a hit on Netflix between March and April 2020.Here’s everything we know so far about Peacock’s upcoming TV show:What is it based on?The story of Joseph Maldonado-Passage (aka Joe Exotic) has been told in...
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Casting: Quaid, Emms, Parker, Greer

Dennis Quaid has signed on for Peacock’s “Joe Exotic” limited series in the role of reality show producer Rick Kirkman. Exotic became a household name from Netflix’s hit documentary “Tiger King” and this series will be based on the Wondery podcast about the man. John Cameron Mitchell, Kate McKinnon, Nat Wolff, Brian Van Holt and Sam Keeley star. [Source: THR]
TV Serieshowtogeek.com

The 10 Best TV Shows on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime is full of classic and recent TV series available free for subscribers. If you’re looking to pick up a new show or revisit an old favorite, here are 10 great shows you can stream for free with Amazon Prime Video. Best Free TV Shows on Amazon Prime. Alias.
TV & VideosSanta Cruz Sentinel

TV tonight: Stephen King thriller comes to life in ‘Lisey’s Story’

“The Blacklist” (8 p.m., NBC): Liz, Red and Dembe are forced to work together to survive an attack from Townsend. Cooper and the Task Force attempt to de-escalate the increasing danger to all. “20/20” (9 p.m., ABC): Co-anchor Amy Robach sits down for an exclusive television interview with Denise Huskins...
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Greg Berlanti

Billy Porter to Write Family Drama for Peacock, Greg Berlanti. Billy Porter’s next TV foray will be as a writer and producer. The history-making Pose Emmy winner is teaming with super-producer Greg Berlanti for Fruits of Thy Labor, a drama series…. ‘Prodigal Son’ Canceled at Fox. Fox has started making...