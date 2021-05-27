Bettiol gets 1st Grand Tour stage win, Bernal keeps lead

The 2021 edition of the Giro d’Italia is set to start this Saturday in Turin and will finish 21 stages later in Milan on Sunday 30 May. Only seven months ago, Tao Geoghegan Hart unpredictably claimed the maglia rosa, while race favourite Geraint Thomas crashed out early. This year will see riders living up to the unpredictable racing that the Giro is famous for in its usual timeslot in May, tackling 3,450km across Italy’s central and northern regions, with tough gravel sections, the infamous Monte Zoncolan, and two individual time trials included.The Italian Grand Tour is always interesting and difficult to predict, with the best of the...