Bettiol gets 1st Grand Tour stage win, Bernal keeps lead
STRADELLA, Italy (AP) — Italian cyclist Alberto Bettiol timed his attack perfectly to win the 18th stage of the Giro d’Italia for his first victory in a Grand Tour and Egan Bernal kept the leader’s pink jersey at the end of the race’s longest leg. Bettiol sat up on his bicycle and repeatedly lifted his hands to encourage the home fans to cheer louder as he approached the finish line. Simone Consonni led the rest of the breakaway across the line. Nicolas Roche was third. Bernal maintained his lead of 2 minutes, 21 seconds over Damiano Caruso and 3:23 ahead of third-place Simon Yates.www.wcn247.com