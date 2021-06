As part of its services to the homeless, ARCHES Project is offering showers in Woodburn on Mondays.The ARCHES Project , a branch of Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action, announced that it is offering showers in Woodburn on Mondays. The showers are offered via a shower truck which will be available to use at AWARE Food Bank, 152 Arthur St. downtown, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. ARCHES, a multifaceted program that addresses issues surrounding housing instability and homelessness, has put the truck in use at a number of places where it can serve the local homeless population. A D V E...