El Reno, OK

El Reno Public Schools Opens Shelters During Potential Tornado Watch

By News 9
news9.com
 30 days ago

El Reno Public Schools announced the opening of four shelters for residents' use after school hours Thursday. The district said it will open Old Central Grounds (east of Lucus Hall on the 600 block of South Bickford), the south playground area at Hillcrest Elementary (1302 South Miles), the southwest corner of Lincoln Learning Center (425 Mercy Drive) and behind the southwest wing of Roblyer Learning Center (427 Southwest 27th Street).

www.news9.com
