What now? Penguins dealing with another early playoff exit

 9 days ago

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have serious issues with their goaltending following a first-round playoff loss to the New York Islanders. Goalie Tristan Jarry allowed 21 goals in six games, including three in a 3-minute span of Game 6 that helped the Islanders take the series. Jarry has two years left on his contract but his future could be elsewhere. Captain Sidney Crosby says he hopes the team's core group stays together going forward but changes could be coming. The Penguins are just 3-13 in their last 16 playoff games.

